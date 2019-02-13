ONTARIO BUSINESS OWNER GABRIEL ERDELYI JOINS LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS

Vancouver, Feb. 13, 2019 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) has appointed Mr. Gabriel Erdelyi to the Advisory Board of Lomiko Metals.

“Mr. Erdelyi is a well-funded activist investor with a significant business network in Ontario. His accomplishments bear proof of his determination and resourcefulness.” Stated Mr. A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals.

Mr. Erdelyi studied Mechanical Engineering Technician Studies at George Brown College in 1994. He then entered the family business as a tool and die apprentice, but always held the same zest for entrepreneurship as his father who started the business. He eventually took over the family business and expanded from 3 people to over 20. In 2006 he was awarded the designation as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada from Canadian Business Magazine.

He created Dieroll Metals Products Inc. based in Mississauga, Ontario in 2003 having purchased a stamping and roll forming company in 2003 during difficult financial times. Dieroll Metal Products Inc. is an industry leader in Roll Forming Production and Stamping Tooling for the metal processing industry. It serves a variety of industries including construction and building products, Structural and Architectural components, the Roofing industry, heating and cooling components, the mining industry, transportation sector including trucking and railway car components and the Automotive industry.

Located in Mississauga for over 25 years in the heart of the industrious Greater Toronto Area, Dieroll Metal Products is positioned to provide solutions to customers tooling and production needs. Having projects that span the globe, Dieroll Metal Products is ready to serve any customers engineering or manufacturing needs. He enjoys sailing, scuba diving, kitesurfing and trekking to the far reaches of the world to explore new cultures.

Lomiko will continue to strengthen its Management, Board and Advisory Board as Lomiko moves toward becoming a supplier of battery materials for electric vehicles in the new green economy.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

