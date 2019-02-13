VANCOUVER, February 13, 2019 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV: CN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Geoff Woad has joined Condor's Technical Advisory Board. "We are extremely pleased to have Geoff join our technical advisory board; his experience, reputation and skill set will be a great asset to the board and management" commented Lyle Davis, Condor's President and CEO.

During Mr. Woad's 34 year career with BHP he held numerous senior management roles and explored for gold, base metals, diamonds and copper in numerous geological terrains around the world while based in Perth, San Francisco, Dar Es Salaam, Vancouver, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and most recently in Lima, Peru, where he established BHP's exploration office. Mr. Woad recently retired from BHP and is currently based in the Vancouver area. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honours double majoring in Geology and Chemistry from the University of Western Australia, and was recently named a co-recipient of the 2019 AME Hugo Dummett Award for Excellence in Diamond Exploration, and the 2019 PDAC Bill Dennis Award, both for his role in the discovery of the Chidliak diamond district on Baffin Island in Nunavut.

Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Woad has been granted 500,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.07 per share. The Company also announces the grant of 600,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.06 per share, to employees in the Company's Lima office, replacing options that expired earlier this month.

Mr. John Watt, who has served on the Company's advisory board since January 2015, has resigned, effective February 28, 2019.

Condor is an aggressive explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model generating exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and development is managed by our Lima based exploration team.

