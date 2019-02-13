First Mexican Gold Credit Facility Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2019 - First Mexican Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “FMG”) (TSX-V: FMG, Frankfurt: 21M) reports that further to the news release of April 23, 2018, the Company retained Isatis Capital Group of Montreal (“Isatis Capital”) to arrange a credit facility of up to $10 million dollars on best efforts basis, contingent to market conditions and regulatory approval in United States and Canada. The Company issued to Isatis Capital one million shares of First Mexican Gold Corp. as payment to arrange the credit facility but did not obtain prior TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) acceptance in contravention of Exchange policy.

To date, the Company is of the view that Isatis Capital has not fulfilled its obligations under its agreement with the Company and there has been no material progress on the credit facility. This lack of performance has affected the Company’s ability to move forward in the timely development of the Guadalupe property as planned.

The Company also issued nine million shares without obtaining prior Exchange acceptance in contravention of Exchange Policy. The Company is holding these shares in trust with its solicitor and intends to cancel these shares.

At the present time, the Company is actively in discussions to raise the capital required to move the Guadalupe project forward.

We seek safe harbour.

