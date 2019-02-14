/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - NOR, issued 13-Feb-2019 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Halt Time, should read "1:49 PM" rather than "1:49 AM" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
IIROC Trading Halt - NOR
VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2019 - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Contact IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.
