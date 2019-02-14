White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Non-renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) (FRA:4W1) Non-renounceable Rights Issue pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 230,975,294 New Shares at an issue price of $0.005 per New Share on the basis of 1 New Share for every Existing Share held, together with one free attaching Option for every New Share issued, to raise up to approximately $1.155 million before issue costs.ASX Code: WCNThe Offer is partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Limited for $1 million.To view the prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/329AC7G5





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





Contact:

Todd Hibberd Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au W: www.wcminerals.com.au