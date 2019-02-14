Visible Gold Mines announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2019. At the meeting, the shareholders elected Martin Dallaire, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina and Sébastien Bellefleur as directors of the Corporation. Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Martin Dallaire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Robert Sansfaçon as Vice President, Exploration of the Corporation.
In addition, shareholders also approved resolutions ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan and re?appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation.
About Visible Gold Mines
Visible Gold Mines is a vibrant company actively exploring for the next major gold deposit in northwestern Québec, considered one of the world's best jurisdictions for mining and exploration.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
