Silver One Commences Drilling at Its Peñasco Quemado Project, Mexico

Vancouver, February 14, 2019 - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 1,000-metre diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Peñasco Quemado ("PQ") project located in northern Sonora, Mexico.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO commented, "The strength of the soil geochemical anomalies near to a historically defined, manto or replacement style silver resource, in combination with geophysical anomalies strongly highlights Peñasco Quemado as a highly prospective drill target. The property hosts geological similarities to the silver-manganese oxide and zinc-lead-silver sulphide mineralization at the Hermosa and Taylor projects located just over 100 kilometres to the north in Arizona. These properties are currently being evaluated by South 32 acquired through the takeover of Arizona Mining in August 2018."

The drilling will test three targets in two separate areas of the PQ property. These targets were selected based on coincidental geochemical and geophysical anomalies previously identified in the Company's 2017-2018 exploration programs (see the Company's news releases of April 12, 2018, December 4, 2017 and March 1, 2017).

Drill holes in the eastern part of the property will target an interpreted southwest, down-dip extension of the drill defined historic silver resource area, interpreted as a shallow, southwest-dipping replacement manto. This anomaly was outlined by geophysics (area of low-intermediate resistivity). Additional drilling will test the interpreted along-strike extensions to this historic resource area as identified by strong, 3+ kilometre long, southeast trending zinc, lead, barium and manganese in soil anomalies, which are in part associated with geophysical anomalies.

In the western part of the PQ property, drilling will test strong zinc, lead and copper soil anomalies with coincidental geophysics in an area drilled by Silvermex Resources Inc. in 2008 where significant silver values were intersected in drill hole PQRC51 (340 g/t Ag over 4.5 metres, 88 metres from surface).

Silver One's Mexican subsidiary, Minera Terra Plata S.A. de C.V., has contracted Globexplore, S.A. de C.V. to conduct the drilling at Penasco Quemado and estimates the field portion of the program to be completed by the end of February 2019.

Qualified Person



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Crowe, P. Geo, President and CEO of Silver One, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 kilometre along-strike.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

