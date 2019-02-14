New Gold Provides 2019 Operational Outlook

Repositioning New Gold for Long-Term Success

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces 2019 guidance that includes an increase in gold production from the Rainy River Mine and another year of solid performance from the New Afton Mine. During the year the Company will continue to advance its strategy of re-positioning the Company for long-term success that will include: completion of all remaining construction capital at the Rainy River Mine in order to position the operation for efficient and sustainable mining; optimizing the Rainy River life of mine plan with a clear focus on lowering future capital requirements while delivering strong free cash flow generation starting in 2020; re-launching an internally funded development program for the New Afton C-zone and delivering an optimized life of mine plan; and returning the Company's focus to organic growth opportunities by launching strategic exploration programs at both assets. (All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

New Gold Consolidated Operational Estimates

In 2019, the Company will report production on a gold equivalent basis as well as on a per-metal basis. Operating expense per ounce will be presented on a per-metal basis. Cash costs(i) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC)(i) will be reported on a per gold equivalent ounce basis. AISC and cash costs will also be presented on a per gold ounce, by-product basis.

Material assumptions include: Spot prices of $1,300 per gold ounce, and $2.75 per copper pound, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to the US dollar.

Operational Estimates Rainy River New Afton 2019 Consolidated

Guidance1 Gold Produced (ounces) 245,000 – 270,000 55,000 – 65,000 300,000 – 335,000 Copper Produced (Mlbs) - 75 – 85 75 - 85 Gold Eq. Produced (ounces)2 250,000 – 275,000 215,000 – 245,000 465,000 – 520,000 Operating Expense per gold ounce $870 - $950 $480 - $520 $690 - $770 Operating Expense per copper pound - $0.95 - $1.15 - Cash Costs per gold ounce (with by-product credits)(i) $870 - $950 ($1,350) – ($1,310) $470 - $540 Cash Costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis)(i) $870 - $950 $600 - $640 $740 - $820 Corporate G&A per gold eq. ounce - - $30 - $50 All-in Sustaining Costs per gold ounce (with by-product credits)(i) $1,690 - $1,790 ($500) – ($420) $1,370- $1,470 All-in Sustaining Costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis)(i) $1,690 - $1,790 $810 - $890 $1,330 - $1,430 Capital Investment & Exploration Expense Estimates Rainy River New Afton 2019 Consolidated

Guidance1 Sustaining Capital ($M) (i) $210 - $230 $45 - $55 $255 - $285 Growth Capital ($M) (i) ~$3 $40 - $45 $50 - $553 Exploration ($M) ~$5 ~$4 ~$9 1. All production and cost estimates exclude potential production from Cerro San Pedro residual leaching. 2. Gold equivalent ounces includes approximately 245,000 to 270,000 ounces of silver at Rainy River and approximately 255,000 to 265,000 ounces of silver at New Afton. 3. Consolidated growth capital includes ~$7 for Blackwater permitting.

"2019 is a pivotal year for the Company as we reposition New Gold for long-term success. In 2019, we will work to establish Rainy River as a profitable and sustainable mining operation and renew our commitment to unlocking the potential of the New Afton C-zone. We will return our focus to advancing organic growth initiatives and launch strategic exploration programs at both assets with a view of enhancing the quality of our resource base and extending mine life," stated Renaud Adams, President and CEO. "Our available liquidity position secures the execution of our 2019 operational strategy that is focused on optimizing both operations in order to deliver increased margins and positive future cash flow streams that will drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value."

(i) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this news release. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.

Rainy River Mine: 2019 Guidance Estimates

The Rainy River Mine is expected to deliver another year of production growth that builds on the progress achieved in the final four months of 2018. During 2019, the key objective will be on optimizing open pit mining productivity and mill performance in order to achieve targeted availability, throughput and recoveries. During the year, the Company is fully committed to completing all remaining construction in order to best position the operation for efficient and sustainable mining and long-term success.

Rainy River 2019 Operational Guidance 2019 Estimates Gold produced (ounces) 245,000 – 270,000 Gold eq. ounces produced1 250,000– 275,000 Operating Expense per gold eq. ounce $870 - $950 Cash costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis) (i) $870 - $950 All-in Sustaining Costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis) (i) $1,690 - $1,790 Sustaining Capital, ARO Amort. & Other ($M) 2019 Estimates Sustaining Capital $210 – $230 Total construction capital $150 - $165 - Tailings facility (Stage 2) $65 - $70 - Waste Dump (Management & Stabilization/Wick Drains) $45 - $50 - Water treatment train $5 - $10 - Maintenance/Warehouse facility ~$20 - Mill commissioning completion ~$5 - Camp facility ~$10 Other sustaining capital $60-$65 - Machinery & Equipment $10-$13 - Mining infrastructure $6-$8 - Capital Leases ~$9 - Mill upgrades ~$2 - Capitalized Mining, Sustaining Capital and Working Capital ~$33 ARO Amortization and Other ~$2 Non-Sustaining and Exploration Expense ($M) 2019 Estimates Growth Capital(i) ~$3 Expensed exploration ~$5 1. Gold eq. production includes approximately 245,000 to 270,000 ounces of silver.

2019 Operational Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Operating KPIs 2019 Estimates Ex-pit1 tonnes mined (ore and waste) Mt ~46.7 Ex-pit ore tonnes mined Mt ~11.3 Ex-pit ore tonnes mined per day ~31,000 Ex-pit Strip ratio (waste:ore) ~3.1:1 Out pit2 tonnes mined Mt ~4.5 Out/in pit re-handling Mt ~5.3 Total tonnes moved Mt ~56.5 Tonnes milled per calendar day 22,000 - 24,000 Gold grade milled (g/t) ~1.10 Gold recovery (%) 90 – 92% Mill availability (%) 85 – 88% Unit Operating Costs 2019 Estimates Open pit mining costs ($/tonne moved) $3.25 - $3.75 Processing costs ($/per tonne milled) $8.50- $9.00 Site G&A ($/tonne milled) $3.75 - $4.25 1. Ex-pit tonnes are tonnes mined from the operating open pit. 2. Non-acid generating (NAG) material mined outside the operating open pit.

Gold production in 2019 is expected to increase over the prior year, driven by higher mill throughput and planned higher recoveries, offset by planned lower grades as mining operations transition between phase 1 and phase 2 of the mine plan.





During the year, approximately 46.7M ex-pit tonnes will be mined at an increased strip ratio (waste:ore) of approximately 3.1:1 as the mine transitions to phase 2 of the mine plan. Approximately 11.3M of ore tonnes will be mined for the year that will support continued segregation of approximately 3.8Mt of lower grade ore for stockpiling. In 2019, the requirement for NAG waste material will continue in order to support the construction of the stage 2 tailings facility and, as a result, a total of approximately 4.5Mt of out-pit NAG waste material will be mined during the year. The Company has engaged an external open pit mine consultant to improve performance driven, overall equipment efficiencies (OEE) with the objective of optimizing open pit mining productivity and unit cost performance.





Building on the progress achieved in the final four months of 2018, mill throughput, availability and recoveries are expected to improve throughout the year, as follows:





Overall mill availability has been a key area of focus in recent quarters, which will continue into the first quarter. The replacement of the ball mill trunnion was recently completed and several additional upgrades are expected to be completed during the first quarter that are designed to correct and improve all circuits, with a particular focus on grinding, stripping and carbon regeneration. As such, availability is expected to remain lower during the first quarter, with the objective of achieving an average of 90% during the second half of the year.



Following the replacement of the ball mill trunnion, efforts will be directed on maximizing efficient use of the Semi-Autogenous Grinding (SAG) and ball mills as well as on commissioning the pebble crusher, with the overall objective of optimizing both throughput and grind size. A finer grind size combined with continued optimization of stripping and carbon regeneration will result in a potential reduction of total gold losses in solids and solutions. A targeted 90-92% recovery is planned for 2019, with January averaging 91%. The Company is confident in reaching the targeted average daily throughput rate of 24,000 tonnes per day during the second half of the year, once the overall mill run-rate and increased availability are achieved.





Operating expense and cash costs on a per ounce basis are expected to be higher in 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the higher planned strip ratio and lower planned grades as described above, however overall unit costs will continue to decrease throughout the year as mine and mill efficiencies improve, and cost controls and procurement initiatives are implemented.





Total sustaining capital is expected to be between $210 and $230 million for the year. Management has carefully reviewed the capital requirements for the year with the objective of positioning the operation for efficient and sustainable long-term success:





Up to 72% ($150-$165 million) of sustaining capital requirements for the year is to complete deferred mine construction, primarily related to the tailings disposal facility, installation of wick drains to implement the engineered stabilization of the waste dumps, completion of the water treatment train, construction of a maintenance and warehouse facility, mill modifications and improvements that allow efficient operation of the gravity circuit, pebble crusher, ore classification system and camp facility.



Other sustaining capital of an estimated $60 to $65 million includes additional mobile equipment requirements (purchase and lease) to expand the mining fleet as well as the mill and surface equipment fleet, mill upgrades to support achievement of targeted throughput, availability and recoveries and additional pumping capacity. Approximately $33 million of other sustaining and working capital primarily consists of the phase 2 capitalized stripping program of the mine plan and capital projects that were not completed in 2018.





AISC will increase in 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to higher sustaining capital requirements as described above. It is expected that sustaining capital requirements will decrease significantly beginning in 2020 as all remaining construction and mill upgrades are completed and the mining fleet has been expanded to planned levels.





Other non-sustaining expenses of between $5 and $8 million is related to the decision to postpone the development of the underground and includes demobilization costs as well as transfer of ownership of underground infrastructure from the contractor to the operation.





Consistent with the Company's focus on organic growth opportunities, an exploration program will be launched in 2019 that will focus on the northeast trend and potential expansion of the Intrepid zone.





In 2019 the Company will re-examine several aspects of the life of mine plan with the objective of updating the mine plan in the latter part of the year, with a focus on:





Open pit mining and processing of medium and high-grade ore reserves (refer to the press release "New Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results" dated February 14, 2019) with the objective of potentially delivering increased margins and positive free cash flow starting in 2020.



Optimization of the pit design in order to extract medium and high-grade ore at the optimal strip ratio with a focus on identifying alternative, on-site sources of NAG waste material that is required for construction of additional tailings capacity, which correspondingly contribute to overall optimization of open pit execution and efficiency.



Benchmarking of best industry practices in order to optimize mining and milling operations while reducing costs.



Potential reduction of overall sustaining capital with a focus on optimizing sustaining capital requirements for mining, processing and tailings disposal of the medium and high-grade grade ore. The Company will work with external experts regarding the optimization of the current tailings facility design with the objective of reducing both capital requirements and total waste material requirements for the construction of future stages.



Development and execution of underground mining will be optimized with the objective of further enhancing free cash flow generation during the years of processing medium and high-grade ore.



New Afton Mine: 2019 Guidance Estimates

The New Afton Mine is expected to deliver another year of solid production and low costs that drive strong free cash flow streams. The objective for 2019 is to reinvest in the long-term future of this high-quality asset by re-launching a self-funded development strategy for the C-zone, which will extend mine life to 2030 with robust economics. A strategic exploration program will be launched during the year that will follow-up on key targets located below the C-zone as well as regional targets on the larger land package.

New Afton 2019 Operational Guidance 2019 Estimates Gold produced (ounces) 55,000 – 65,000 Copper produced (Mlbs) 75 - 85 Gold eq. ounces produced1 215,000 – 245,000 Operating Expense per gold ounce $480 - $520 Operating Expense per copper pound $0.95 - $1.15 Cash Costs per gold ounce (with by-product credits) (i) ($1,350) – ($1,310) Cash Costs per gold eq. ounce (i) $600 - $640 All-in Sustaining Costs per gold ounce (with by-product credits) (i) ($500) – ($420) All-in Sustaining Costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis) (i) $810 - $890 Sustaining Capital, ARO Amort. & Other ($M) 2019 Estimates Sustaining Capital $45 – $55 - Tailings Facility Dam Raise $17 - $20 - B3 Mine Development and Equipment $20 - $25 - Other Sustaining Capital $6 - $8 - Capitalized Sustaining Exploration ~$2 ARO Amortization and Other ($M) ~$1 Non-Sustaining Capital and Exploration Expense ($M) 2019 Estimates Growth Capital(i) (C-zone mine development and equipment) $40 - $45 Exploration Expense ~$4 1. Gold equivalent ounces for New Afton includes approximately 255,000 to 265,000 ounces of silver.

2019 Operational Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Operating KPIs 2019 Estimates Ore tonnes mined per day 16,000 – 17,000 Tonnes milled per calendar day 14,000 – 15,000 Gold grade milled (g/t) ~0.45 Gold recovery (%) 76 – 80% Copper grade milled (%) ~0.86% Copper recovery (%) 80 – 85% Mill availability (%) 92 – 96% Unit Operating Costs 2019 Estimates Underground mining costs ($/tonne mined) $7.75 - $8.25 Processing costs ($/per tonne milled) $8.50 - $9.25 Site G&A ($/tonne milled) $2.25 - $2.75

Gold and copper production for the year is expected to be lower than the prior year, primarily related to planned lower gold and copper grades, which is consistent with the current mine plan. Production will continue to drive solid operating and cash cost performance for the year.





Mine productivity is expected to remain consistent with the prior year levels. During the year, the excess tonnes mined over tonnes milled will support New Afton's ore sorting initiative, resulting in optimal mill grades being processed and lower grade ore being stockpiled for future processing.





A Phase 1 mill upgrade to maximize supergene ore recovery was completed in 2018, on time and on budget. The Phase 2 portion of the mill upgrade will be completed in the third quarter of 2019 as supergene mill feed ore continues to increase throughout the year.





Operating expense and cash costs, on a per gold ounce and copper pound basis, are expected to be slightly higher in 2019 as compared to 2018, primarily due to lower planned grades, however, unit costs are expected to remain consistent with the prior year.





Sustaining capital is expected to increase over the prior year and primarily includes:





Development of the B3 zone in order to sustain ongoing production during the C-zone development period. Capital requirements for the B3 zone in 2020 are expected to be consistent with 2019 with the remaining one-third of the capital requirements for the B3 zone to be spread over the 2021 to 2024 period.



A scheduled tailings dam raise, as per the current mine plan.





AISC is expected to increase in 2019 as compared to 2018, due to higher sustaining capital requirements and higher cash costs, as described above.





As previously disclosed, an internally funded development strategy (assuming spot prices of $1,300 per gold ounce and $2.75 per copper pound at a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar) for the New Afton C-zone is underway, which will extend mine life to 2030 with robust economics. Subsequently, growth capital for the year is expected to increase significantly over 2018, primarily related to C-zone development activities.





Growth capital for 2019 is estimated to be between $40 and $45 million, which primarily consists of advancing an exploration decline and the purchase of required mobile equipment and infrastructure ($5 to 7.5 million).



Growth capital in 2020 is expected to be consistent with 2019 and during those years the operation is expected to deliver a strong positive cash flow stream. Growth capital is expected to increase substantially during the period from 2021 to 2023, during which time the operation is expected to remain cash flow neutral. The operation is expected to return to positive cash flow status beginning in 2024 as remaining capital requirements decline and are spread over the years 2024 and 2025.



In 2019, management will continue to de-risk the execution of C-zone project, primarily focused on mine plan optimization, reducing capital requirements, finalization of the tailings disposal scenario and advancing permitting efforts, with the objective of updating the life of mine plan in the latter part of 2019.





During the year, the Company will launch a strategic exploration program at New Afton that will focus on previously identified exploration targets located below the C-zone as well as regionally over the land package, which could further extend mine life.

Cerro San Pedro Mine

During the year closure activities will continue that primarily focus on closing and reclaiming mine infrastructure while working closely with local communities and governments in order to leave a positive legacy.





Residual leach will continue in 2019 with proceeds from metal sales partially offsetting the cost of closing and reclaiming mine infrastructure.

Blackwater Project

The Company will continue to assess alternative project scenarios that would consider lower initial capital requirements and a higher-grade pit configuration that would generate positive returns at current metals prices.





Continue to work on receiving Environmental Assessment (EA) approval in 2019, and actively working with First Nations to complete Participation Agreements (PA).





During 2019, the Company may consider other strategic alternatives with respect to the Blackwater project.

New Gold 2019 Hedging Strategy

In December 2018, New Gold has entered into zero-cost collar gold and copper hedging programs for 2019 only. The upcoming year is a critical period for the company as we complete construction at Rainy River Mine and relaunch the development of the New Afton C-zone to support the long-term success of the Company.





Gold Hedge: 192,000 gold ounces (16,000 per month) at a minimum gold price of $1,230 per ounce and a maximum price of $1,300 per ounce).



Copper Hedge: 47.6 million pounds of copper (approx. 4 million pounds per month) at a minimum copper price of $2.50 per pound and a maximum price of $3.00 per pound.



New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company. The Company has a portfolio of two core producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines in Canada. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016). In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Blackwater project located in Canada.



