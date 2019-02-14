Galantas Reports Award of Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the ‘Company’) (TSXV:GAL) (AIM:GAL), reports that it has awarded 3,200,000 incentive stock options on the Company’s common shares to directors, officers, consultants and key employees, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan (2004). The exercise price for the options, which expire on February 13, 2024, is $0.09 Canadian per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board on February 13, 2019. The options will vest as to one third on February 13, 2019 and one third on each of the following two anniversaries. The majority (65.6%) of the share options in this issuance have been awarded to non-directors, mainly employees (existing or newly appointed) directly involved in operations at the wholly owned Omagh gold mine, now engaged in underground development.



Number of options issued to directors and executives are noted below:

Director or

Executive Officer

Present office Number of Common Shares Owned, Beneficially Held or Controlled % of Class Held or Controlled Number of

existing

share options Exercise price

of existing

share options Expiry date

of existing

share options New options granted Total options held following grant Ronald Alexander Director 112,000 0.04% 100,000

100,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 100,000 300,000 Lionel J. Gunter Non-Executive Chairman and Director 3,393,088 1.13% 200,000

200,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 200,000 600,000 Roland Phelps President and Chief Executive Officer and Director 49,338,167 16.46% 500,000

500,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 200,000 1,200,000 James B. Clancy Director 36,846 0.01% 100,000

100,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 100,000 300,000 James I. Golla Director 20,000 0.01% 100,000

100,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 100,000 300,000 Róisín Magee

Director

500,000

0.17%

0

-

-

200,000

200,000

Leo O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer 320,500 0.19% 200,000

200,000 $0.105

$0.135 June 1st, 2020

March 25, 2022 200,000

200,000 400,000

The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 8,850,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 12,050,000.

As at February 14, 2019 Galantas Gold Corp. Issued and Outstanding Shares total 299,686,805.

This disclosure has been authorised by Roland Phelps (President & CEO) Galantas Gold Corp..

The Incentive Stock Option award is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.



