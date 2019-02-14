Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Galantas Reports Award of Incentive Stock Options

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the ‘Company’) (TSXV:GAL) (AIM:GAL), reports that it has awarded 3,200,000 incentive stock options on the Company’s common shares to directors, officers, consultants and key employees, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan (2004). The exercise price for the options, which expire on February 13, 2024, is $0.09 Canadian per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board on February 13, 2019. The options will vest as to one third on February 13, 2019 and one third on each of the following two anniversaries. The majority (65.6%) of the share options in this issuance have been awarded to non-directors, mainly employees (existing or newly appointed) directly involved in operations at the wholly owned Omagh gold mine, now engaged in underground development.

Number of options issued to directors and executives are noted below:

Director or
Executive Officer
 Present office Number of Common Shares Owned, Beneficially Held or Controlled % of Class Held or Controlled Number of
existing
share options		 Exercise price
of existing
share options		 Expiry date
of existing
share options		 New options granted Total options held following grant
Ronald Alexander Director 112,000 0.04% 100,000
100,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 100,000 300,000
Lionel J. Gunter Non-Executive Chairman and Director 3,393,088 1.13% 200,000
200,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 200,000 600,000
Roland Phelps President and Chief Executive Officer and Director 49,338,167 16.46% 500,000
500,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 200,000 1,200,000
James B. Clancy Director 36,846 0.01% 100,000
100,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 100,000 300,000
James I. Golla Director 20,000 0.01% 100,000
100,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 100,000 300,000
Róisín Magee
 Director
 500,000
 0.17%
 0
 -
 -
 200,000
 200,000
Leo O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer 320,500 0.19% 200,000
200,000		 $0.105
$0.135		 June 1st, 2020
March 25, 2022		 200,000
200,000		 400,000

The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 8,850,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 12,050,000.

As at February 14, 2019 Galantas Gold Corp. Issued and Outstanding Shares total 299,686,805.

This disclosure has been authorised by Roland Phelps (President & CEO) Galantas Gold Corp..

The Incentive Stock Option award is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries: Galantas Gold Corp.
L. Jack Gunter P.Eng – Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100
Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234



