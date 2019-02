Major Drilling to Release Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019

MONCTON, Feb. 14, 2019 - Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the “Company”) today reported that it will release its third quarter results, ended January 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after the markets have closed.



Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David Balser, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for fiscal 2019.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcasts section of the Major Drilling website at www.majordrilling.com and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call please dial 416-340-2216 and ask for Major Drilling’s third quarter results conference call. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight, Friday, March 15, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 9775143#. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website (www.majordrilling.com).

Major Drilling will be an exhibitor at PDAC, the world’s premier mineral exploration & mining convention, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Sunday, March 3, 2019 to Wednesday, March 6, 2019. If you are in the area, please come visit us at booth #330.

For further information, please contact Chantal Melanson by telephone (506) 857-8636 or by e-mail Chantal.Melanson@majordrilling.com

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.