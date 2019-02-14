Northern Superior Initiates Core Drill Program on Its Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning Gold-Silver-Copper Mineral Property, Northwestern Ontario

SUDBURY, February 14, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF), is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 5,000 metre ("m") core drill program on its Ti-Pa-Haa-Kaa-Ning ("TPK") gold-silver-copper mineral property, Northwestern Ontario.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "We are pleased to have this opportunity to pursue our newly designed exploration program on this important and highly prospective property. We look forward to sharing the results of this program with our shareholders and stakeholders over the coming weeks."

The Program

This program will test six target areas, the purpose of which is to identify favorable alteration zones, structures and mineralization defining wider areas of potentially economic mineralization. Target areas were determined from a review of all geoscientific data (see Northern Superior Resources press release, February 27, 2018; the TPK project page and corporate presentation available on the Northern Superior Resources website www.nsuperior.com).

The core drill program will consist of approximately 4,800m of drilling, and is planned for completion over a six-week period. There will be 200m of drilling held in reserve for any required follow-up work. Most of the holes will be completed within the Big Dam area of the property, two additional holes will be completed in the New Growth area, further to the west (Figure 1).

The TPK Property

This gold-silver-copper property, located in Northwestern Ontario, contains two large independent mineralized systems. The first gold-bearing area is contained within the Big Dam and New Growth areas of the property and is a laterally extensive mineralized shear system, from which, one of North America's largest gold grain-in-till dispersal aprons extends. Gold grain anomalies of this scale are amalgamated responses from a cluster of gold-bearing zones, normally indicating a large gold system or district rather than a single gold-bearing zone (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, June 24, 2010, February 27, 2018, and November 26, 2018).

Figure 1. Location of drill target areas.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02142019nsup1.png

Exploration highlights of this gold bearing system include:

a) the gold grain-in-till dispersal apron: originally defined as 6 kilometres ("km") in width, now defined to extend at least 32 km east to west across the property;

b) within the eastern part of this apron: several gold-bearing boulder dispersal trains returning gold assay values of up to 94.21 g/t gold; and

c) discovery of significant gold-bearing mineralization: example from the Target 3 area, coarse-grained visible gold in core hole TPK-10-004, returned an assay value of 25.9 g/t gold over 13.5m (see Northern SuperiorResources press release, February 27, 2018).

The second gold-bearing system is contained within the Annex area of the property. This system is defined by a gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor. Mineralized boulders collected from within this corridor returned assay values of up to 727 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 4.1% copper (see Northern Superior Resources press release, June 25, 2012); and drill results returned grades of up to 4.62 g/t gold over 5.5m (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, June 25 and 26, 2012).

Northern Superior Resources' 100% owned TPK property is operated under an option/joint venture agreement with Yamana Gold Inc. and under an Early Exploration Benefits Agreement with Neskantaga First Nation.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the TPK property, Mr. O'Callaghan has approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (Québec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and northwestern Ontario.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992

Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701

e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com, www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535283/Northern-Superior-Initiates-Core-Drill-Program-on-Its-Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning-Gold-Silver-Copper-Mineral-Property-Northwestern-Ontario