New Era Completes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2019 - New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM; “New Era” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a private placement with an arm’s-length private investor, issuing 3,515,625 common shares at a price of CAD$0.08 per share for gross proceeds of CAD$281,250.



The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital requirements. The common shares issued in the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada and such longer periods as may be required under other applicable securities laws.

About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's 100%-owned Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

