Cypress Development Selects Ausenco for Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2019 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. has been selected as the lead consultant for the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) on the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress is also pleased to announce that Global Resource Engineering (GRE) will continue to consult on project metallurgy, resource estimation and mine planning.



Ausenco Engineering has extensive experience in lithium projects. Selected projects include Bacanora Minerals’ Sonora Lithium Project (Mexico), Talison Minerals’ Minerals Conversion Plant (Western Australia), and European Metals Cinovec Tin–Tungsten–Lithium Project (Czech Republic).

Cypress CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby commented, “Ausenco’s extensive experience in plant design and construction of lithium projects will be a valuable asset as we move the Clayton Valley Lithium Project forward through our PFS. We are pleased to work with both Ausenco and GRE with the expectation of completing the PFS in the second quarter of this year.”

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 72.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

