Bonterra Resources Inc. Intersects 40.2 g/t Au over 2 metres at Gladiator

Hole From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Grade (g/t) Zone BA-19-01 444.3 445.4 1.1 4.9 Titan 1

565.0 567.0 2.0 7.0 Titan 2











BA-19-07 103.6 105.1 1.5 20.7 North











BA-19-09 142.4 143.9 1.5 7.3 Rivage

153.3 155.3 2 40.2 North

*Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent of drilled widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 55 to 70 degrees.

Control of three high-grade gold deposits (Gladiator, Barry and Moroy) and significant regional targets

100% ownership of the Urban-Barry Mill, the only permitted gold mill in the region

Strong shareholder base including Eric Sprott and Kirkland Lake Gold

Property-wide NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate underway to include the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits

VAL D'OR, Feb. 14, 2019 - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the ongoing exploration drill program continues to return positive results, extending gold-bearing mineralized zones on the Gladiator Deposit. The objective of the current drill program is to explore potential extensions on the Gladiator Deposit with three active drill rigs.Today's positive results, which include 40.2 g/t over 2 m in hole BA-19-09 and 20.7 g/t over 1.5 m in hole BA-19-07, confirm the extension of the North and Rivage Zones in a west-southwesterly direction by an additional 100 m, with mineralization encountered within 150 m of surface. These recent drill holes also confirm the easterly plunge of the mineralization. Visible gold is observed in smoky quartz veins and is associated with sphalerite which is typical of the Gladiator Deposit zones.Bonterra has also extended the newly discovered Titan Zone 60 metres to the East with a drill intercept of 7g/t Au over 2 m in hole BA-19-01. The mineralized zone consists of quartz vein and stockworks with visible gold hosted in a major shear zone. The Titan Zone shows a lot of similarities to the Gladiator Zones and remains open in all directions.Greg Gibson, Interim CEO, states: 'These recent results continue to demonstrate that the Gladiator Deposit has yet to reveal its full potential. Whether the drill step-outs are 100 metres or 2 km, our technical team manages to identify gold mineralization where it is anticipated. We will keep pushing in the next weeks to include all drill results in the upcoming mineral estimate."Please see http://www.bonterraresources.com/en/gladiator/maps-sections for updated long section and cross section.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Company uses a rigorous QA-QC analytical program according to industry standards. The analytical results were done by pyroanalysis (A.A.) at the Company's laboratory. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The Company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that a minimum of 10% of the samples be audited at an independent laboratory. Theses audit assays were sent to ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Qualified Persons

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng., VP Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, responsible for reviewing and approving the technical information contained in this news release.





Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



