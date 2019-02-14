Tamino Minerals, Inc. Update on Financial Information regarding important Taxation Affairs

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- ;</em>The Company has prepared a Preliminary Financial Report that shows that we have exactly the opposite to Debt or Convertible Notes. The Company has an accumulated deficit of close to $15 million USD. United States Taxation allows you to sell the loss to a more liquid business that would be willing to acquire the accumulated deficit to take advantage of the fact that they could reduce their taxable income. A buyer for the taxes has been secured and a date for the transaction will be published. The Sale Price of the Accumulated Deficit will be priced at a certain discount of the total, a 15% to 25% could be deducted depending on the negotiating skill of our tax advisors. ;

The Company is currently in talks with the most sophisticated tax advisors from big accounting firms. The Company has relied on advise from Ernst &; Young, KPMG Peat Marwick and Price Waterhouse Coopers.</p>

An excessive buy back is definitely taking place. An important aspect to consider was brought to our attention regarding share price buybacks minimum and maximum levels. A large percentage that could range from 30% to 50% of the accumulated loss purchase price. This could mean a buy back of 2.5 million to $5 million USD in buy back power, no matter what is the share price at that moment.</p>

NO DILUTION, NO CONVERTIBLE DEBT and a BUY BACK will commence right after payment is made.</p>

Now that the company has expanded into Canada we have been mentioning to our shareholders and investors that we plan to list in the TSX-V Exchange.</p>

[wp=2818]Tamino Minerals Inc.[/wp] is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and has begin exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.</p>

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President &; CEO

