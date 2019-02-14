Santacruz Silver Reports 2018 Annual Production Results

??*2018 Ag Eq head grade was calculated using metal prices of: Ag $17.00/oz, Au $1,295/oz, Pb $1.00/lb and Zn $1.35/lb</span></p> </td></tr></table></div> ??</p> During November and December production averaged approximately 450 tpd with an upward trend in the silver head grade which is expected to continue. During this period the operations team refurbished two of the four ball mills.?? A third ball mill is currently being refurbished and is expected to be online in approximately 60 days bringing the milling capacity to approximately 750 tpd.</p> Rosario Project</i></b></p> Production at the Rosario Project in the second half of the year decreased by 26% as compared to the first half primarily as the result of processing mineralized material with a significantly lower zinc grade.?? Management is implementing a new mine plan to improve the mining dilution currently being experienced.?? </p> Qualified Persons</b></p> The technical information included in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Van Phu Bui</span>, P.Geo. of ARC Geoscience Group who is independent of the Company and is a qualified person, pursuant to the meaning of such terms in NI 43-101. </p> About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. </b></p> Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Rosario</span> and Veta Grande</span>) and two exploration properties, the Minillas</span> property and Zacatecas</span> properties. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico</span>. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.</p> 'signed'</p> Arturo Pr??stamo Elizondo,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions as to the continuation of payments under the Agreement, the expansion of the Vita Grande Project, the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, third party mineralized material to be milled by the Company will have properties consistent with management's expectations, that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in lower revenue, higher cost, or lower production levels; delays and/or cessation in planned work; changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; delays in regulatory approval; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of the third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Rosario Project

The decisions to commence production at the Rosario Mine, Cinco Estrellas Property and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Veta Grande Project

The decision to commence production at Veta Grande Project was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.



Arturo Prestamo, [wp=2016]Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.[/wp], Email: info@santacruzsilver.com, Telephone: (604) 569-1609