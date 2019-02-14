/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Champion Iron Limited/

In the news release, Champion Iron Reports Strong FY2019 Third Quarter Results, issued 14 Feb. 2019 by Champion Iron Ltd. over CNW, we are advised by the company that in the table, it should read "Head grade (%)" rather than "Head grade (g/t)" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Achieves record monthly production of 697,700 wmt and strong operating cash flow of $89 million for the quarter

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operational and financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For complete details of the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.championiron.com). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

1. HIGHLIGHTS

Operations

Production of 1,791,300 wmt of high-grade 66.4% iron ore concentrate and 5,815,800 wmt since the mine commenced operations in February 2018;

Total cash cost1 of $49.4/dmt (C1) and an all-in sustaining cost1 of $55.5/dmt.

Financial

Net income of $31.2 million for the quarter and $119.4 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018;

Revenues of $147.5 million for the third quarter and $473.0 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018;

Operating cash flow 2 totalling $89.1 million for the quarter and $138.7 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018;

totalling $89.1 million for the quarter and $138.7 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018; Cash on hand3 of $185 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $160 million compared to cash on hand of $25 million as of April 1, 2018.

"We are extremely pleased with the strong performance delivered by the operations team again this quarter which included a record monthly production in October 2018 of 697,700 wmt of high-grade iron ore," commented Chairman and CEO Michael O'Keeffe. "Our company remains unhedged and looking ahead, the iron ore market looks favourable, which positions us well to take advantage of servicing the high-grade iron ore market." continued Mr. O'Keeffe.

2. BLOOM LAKE MINE OPERATING ACTIVITIES4



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017























Operating Data





















Waste mined (wmt) 3,372,900

2,978,400

3,847,100

1,973,300

10,198,400

1,973,300 Ore mined (wmt) 4,647,900

5,204,900

4,883,400

574,800

14,736,200

574,800 Strip ratio 0.7

0.6

0.8

3.4

0.7

3.4























Ore milled (wmt) 4,244,000

4,964,200

4,531,400

—

13,739,600

— Head grade (%) 31.1

32.0

32.1

—

31.8

— Recovery (%) 77.1

79.6

80.7

—

79.2

— % Fe 66.5

66.6

66.4

—

66.5

— Iron ore concentrate produced (wmt) 1,542,900

1,858,300

1,791,300

—

5,192,500

— Iron ore concentrate sold (dmt) 1,740,400

1,931,700

1,711,500

—

5,383,600

—























Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)





















Revenues 150,741

174,678

147,546

—

472,965

— Cost of sales 95,767

87,265

84,482

—

267,515

— Other expenses 10,032

6,091

(2,345)

38,422

13,778

59,148 Net finance cost 14,239

7,106

9,279

14,502

30,624

15,606 Net income 20,748

67,497

31,199

(54,015)

119,444

(78,026) EBITDA1 44,942

81,321

65,409

(38,422)

191,672

(59,148)























Statistics (in dollars per dmt sold)





















Average realized selling price1 86.6

90.4

86.2

—

87.9

— Total cash cost (C1 cash cost)1 55.0

45.2

49.4

—

49.7

— All-in sustaining cost1 59.9

52.9

55.5

—

56.0

— Cash operating margin1 26.7

37.5

30.7

—

31.9

—

Operational Performance

During the quarter, 8.7 million tonnes of material were mined, representing an increase of 7% over the previous quarter. The increase reflects the focus on waste removal during the planned major shutdown of the plant which contributed to a higher strip ratio and higher pre-stripping capital expenditures quarter over quarter.

The plant processed 4,531,400 tonnes of ore during the third quarter, achieving a monthly production record of 697,700 wmt in October. The production for the period was impacted by the planned semi-annual shutdown of 8 days and by an additional 12 days to redesign and modify the crushed ore warehouse chute located between the inland conveyor and the mill. These factors contributed to the variation of 8.7% when compared to the previous quarter. The scheduled major shutdown was the first completed since Bloom Lake achieved commercial production.

The recovery circuit continues to be optimized resulting in an average recovery rate above 80% for the quarter. As the recovery rate continues to improve every quarter reaching recovery rates as high as 86%, the Company is confident that it will achieve the target recovery rate of 83% once the whole circuit has been adjusted.

Based on the foregoing, the Company produced 1,791,300 wmt of high-grade 66.4% iron concentrate during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 for a total of 5,192,500 wmt of 66.5% iron concentrate for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018.

3. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

A. Revenues

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, a total of 1,711,500 tonnes of high-grade iron ore concentrate were sold at a CFR China gross realized price of US$91.6/dmt before shipping. The gross sales price of US$91.6/dmt represents a premium of 27.9% over the benchmark P62 price compared to a premium of 38% in the previous quarter as the price of the P62 strengthened by 7% during the quarter. Deducting sea freight cost of US$26.1/dmt, the Company obtained an average realized price of US$65.5 per tonne (CA$86.2 per tonne) for its high-grade iron ore delivered to the end customer. As a result, revenues totaled $147,546,000 for the period. The sales variation compared to the prior quarter relates to the lower production resulting from the planned major shutdown and the unplanned downtime as well as higher ocean freight costs associated with the winter season.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company sold 5.4 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate shipped to end customers located in China, Europe, Japan and the Middle East in 31 ChinaMax and Capesize vessels. The Company realized revenues of $472,965,000 during its first nine months of operations for a CFR China gross realized price of US$91.2 per tonne before shipping or US$67.4 per tonne (CA$ 87.9 per tonne) net of sea freight. There are no revenues for the comparative periods as the Company shipped its first vessel of iron ore concentrate on April 1, 2018.

B. Cost of sales

Cost of sales represent mining, processing, and mine site-related general and administrative expenses.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the total cash cost1or C1 cash cost1 per tonne totalled $49.4/dmt. Higher costs compared to the previous quarter stems from fixed costs over lower volume resulting from the planned and unplanned downtime.

For the three first quarters of operations, the Company achieved a total cash cost1 of $49.7/dmt. The C11 cost reflects the impacts of the inefficiencies of the ramp-up period, the delays associated with the completion of the first major planned shutdown since the Company started its operations, combined with an unplanned shutdown during the first winter season.

C. Net Income (Loss) & EBITDA1

The Company's net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 totaled $31,199,000. The Government of the province of Quebec, through Ressources Québec, Canada holds a 36.8% interest in Quebec Iron Ore Inc. ("QIO") and as such, is considered Champion's non-controlling interest. The Company holds the remaining interest in QIO. The net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled $21,672,000 representing $0.05 earnings per share compared to a loss of $37,341,000 representing a loss of $0.09 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017. The variation period over period is associated with the start of the commercialization on April 1, 2018.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company generated a net income of $119,444,000 translating to earnings per share of $0.18. A net loss of $78,026,000 or a loss of $0.14 per share was realized in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2017 as the Company completed its construction in February 2018 and shipped its first vessel of iron ore on April 1, 2018.

As a result, during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company generated an EBITDA1 of $65,409,000 or 44% and $191,672,000 or 41% for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018.

D. All-in sustaining cost1 and cash operating margin1

The Company believes that the all-in sustaining costs1 and cash operating margin1 are measures reflecting the costs associated with producing iron ore and assessing the Company's ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. The Company defines all-in sustaining cost ("AISC")1 as the total costs associated with producing iron ore concentrate. The Company's AISC1 represents the sum of cost of sales, corporate expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures, including stripping activities, all divided by the iron ore concentrate dmt sold to arrive at a per dmt figure.

During the quarter, the Company realized an AISC1 of $55.5/dmt compared to $52.9/dmt in the previous quarter. The variation between quarters is mainly due to higher production costs per unit as a result of lower production and lower volume sold. Sustaining capital expenditures included in the AISC1 decreased by 48% from $12,875,000 to $6,646,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 due to reduced efforts on the water and tailing facilities during the winter. Higher corporate expenditures reflect additional expenses and corporate personnel hired to position the Company for growth.

Since the start of its operating activities, the Company produced high-grade iron concentrate at an AISC1 of $56.0/dmt.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, deducting the AISC1 of $55.5/dmt from the realized average selling price1 of $86.2/dmt, the Company generated a cash operating margin1 of $30.7 for each tonne of high-grade iron concentrate sold. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 the Company generated a cash operating margin1 of $31.9/dmt.

4. ORGANIC GROWTH

Champion's board of directors has approved a budget to complete a feasibility study ("Feasibility Study") with respect to a potential expansion of the operations at its flagship asset the Bloom Lake mine ("Phase II"). The proposed expansion would mainly involve the completion of construction work on a processing plant and other supporting infrastructure which was interrupted in November 2012 by the mine's previous owner. The expansion aims at doubling the current operational production capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of high-grade 66% iron concentrate.

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company continued with the Feasibility Study and a significant milestone was completed in the beginning of December with respect to the permitting process with the submission of the Option Analysis Report to Environment Canada. The Company aims at publishing the Feasibility Study by the summer of 2019. Pending a positive decision resulting from an economical feasibility study, construction could start in late 2019 or early 2020 with first production as early as 2021. Phase II could potentially create over 500 jobs during construction and 200 permanent operational jobs.

During the quarter, expenditures totalling $2,140,000 were incurred for the Bloom Lake mine Phase II Feasibility Study.

5. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

In addition to its 63.2% interest in the Bloom Lake property, Champion has a 100% interest in the 752 km2 Fermont property located in the Fermont Iron Ore District of Northeastern Quebec and a 100% interest in the Gullbridge-Powderhorn property ("Powderhorn") in Northern Central Newfoundland. The 63 km2 Powderhorn property is host to several Copper (Cu) and Zinc (Zn) showings and is at an early exploration stage. The Gullbridge Mine is a past copper producer and is located in the northern part of the property.

Exploration Program for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

Assays are still pending following the 9,600 meters drilling program at Powderhorn which was completed in December. Given the encouraging results previously reported by the Company, a further 4,000 meters of drilling commenced in January, designed to benefit from the winter conditions, thereby preventing environmental damage to the wetlands. The exploration program at Powderhorn targets the same volcanic units that host the Buchans Mine, located 60 km away, a rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. To date, approximately 14,000 metres have been drilled. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, $1,117,000 in expenditures were incurred for the Powderhorn property.

At the Company's Fermont holdings, samples collected during the 2018 drilling at the Peppler Lake property will be submitted for metallurgical testing in the first half of 2019. Drill results will also be used for geological modeling and an update of historical resources.

Notes: 1 The Company provides some non-IFRS measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company's financial results. Please refer to note 15 Non-IFRS financial performance measures of the Company's MD&A dated February 13, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.championiron.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for reconciliation of these measures. 2 Operating cash flow includes change in non-cash operating working capital. 3 Cash on hand includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. 4 The Company considers that pre-commercial production operations at the Bloom Lake mine commenced on April 1, 2018 upon the first shipment of high-grade iron ore concentrate and that commercial production began on June 30, 2018.

