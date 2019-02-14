Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results

22:10 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 14, 2019 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, ended January 31, 2019, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

San Martin Production Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Y/Y Change
Ore Milled (Tonnes) 71,058 81,419 -15% 229,900 197,743 16%
Gold Equivalent Ounces 3,982 4,050 -2% 12,300 8,966 37%
Gold Grade (Grams/Tonne) 1.8 1.4 23% 1.57 1.58 -1%
Silver Grade (Grams/Tonne) 33.17 43.49 -31% 42.12 14.21 196%
Gold Recovery (%) 84.2 86.9 -3% 86.32 83.37 4%
Silver Recovery (%) 59.96 58.7 2% 59.34 52.68 13%
Gold:Silver Ratio 83.74:1 82.43:1
81.64 75.43

Salvador Garcia, P. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: readie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42854


Starcore International Mines Ltd.

