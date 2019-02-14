Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results

Vancouver, February 14, 2019 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, ended January 31, 2019, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

San Martin Production Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 71,058 81,419 -15% 229,900 197,743 16% Gold Equivalent Ounces 3,982 4,050 -2% 12,300 8,966 37% Gold Grade (Grams/Tonne) 1.8 1.4 23% 1.57 1.58 -1% Silver Grade (Grams/Tonne) 33.17 43.49 -31% 42.12 14.21 196% Gold Recovery (%) 84.2 86.9 -3% 86.32 83.37 4% Silver Recovery (%) 59.96 58.7 2% 59.34 52.68 13% Gold:Silver Ratio 83.74:1 82.43:1

81.64 75.43



Salvador Garcia, P. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

