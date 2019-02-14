Silvercorp Reports Q3 Net Income of $8.7 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Provides Fiscal 2020 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2019 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 (“Q3 Fiscal 2019”). All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.



Q3 FISCAL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Ore mined up 3% to 260,278 tonnes compared to the prior year quarter;

Sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, and 17.8 million pounds of lead, up 13%, 57%, and 13%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter while zinc sold was 4.1 million pounds, down 36% compared to the prior year quarter.

Ended the quarter with inventories of 4,211 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate (containing approximately 0.4 million ounces of silver and 4.4 million pounds of lead) and 3,079 tonnes of zinc concentrate (containing approximately 3.1 million pounds of zinc), up 13% and 415%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2018;

Sales of $42.4 million, down 5% compared to $44.4 million in the prior year quarter;

Paid $1.7 million withholding tax at a rate of 10% for dividends distributed out of China to the Company, compared to $nil in the prior year quarter;

Gross profit margin of 46% compared to 52% in the prior year quarter, with the decrease mainly due to lower metal prices;

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $8.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior year quarter;

Cash flow from operations of $19.5 million, compared to $27.5 million in the prior year quarter;

Cash cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of negative $2.77, compared to negative $5.92 in the prior year quarter;

, net of by-product credits, of negative $2.77, compared to negative $5.92 in the prior year quarter; All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of $6.53, compared to $3.16 in the prior year quarter;

, net of by-product credits, of $6.53, compared to $3.16 in the prior year quarter; Paid $2.1 million dividends to the Company’s shareholders; and,

Ended the quarter with $125.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $1.3 million or 1% compared to September 30, 2018.

1 Non IFRS measure. Please refer to section 11 of the corresponding MD&A for reconciliation

FINANCIALS

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q3 Fiscal 2019 was $8.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.07 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2017 (“Q3 Fiscal 2018”).

Sales in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $42.4 million, down 5% compared to $44.4 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. Silver and gold sales represented $20.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively, while base metals represented $20.5 million of the total sales, compared to silver, gold and base metals sales of $19.8 million, $0.6 million, and $23.9 million, respectively, in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

Compared to the same prior year quarter, the Company’s financial results in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were mainly impacted by i) a decrease of 8%, 9% and 29% in the realized selling prices for silver, lead and zinc, respectively, ii) a 36% decrease in zinc sold, iii) an increase of 13% each of silver and lead sold, and iv) a 3% decrease in total production costs.

Cost of sales in Q3 Fiscal 2019 was $23.0 million compared to $21.2 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The cost of sales included $16.9 million cash production costs (Q3 Fiscal 2018 - $15.6 million), $1.2 million mineral resources tax (Q3 Fiscal 2018 - $1.3 million), and $4.9 million depreciation and amortization charges (Q3 Fiscal 2018 - $4.4 million). The increase in cash production costs and depreciation and amortization charges was mainly due to more silver and lead sold while the decrease in mineral resources tax was due to lower revenue achieved in the current quarter. The cash production costs expensed in cost of sales represents approximately 254,000 tonnes of ore processed and expensed at costs of $66.62 per tonne (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – approximately 222,000 tonnes at $70.11 per tonne).

Gross profit margin in Q3 Fiscal 2019 was 46%, compared to 52% in Q3 Fiscal 2018, with the decrease mainly due to the decrease in the realized metal selling prices. Ying Mining District’s gross profit margin was 47% compared to 55% in Q3 Fiscal 2018. GC Mine’s gross profit margin was 38% compared to 41% in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

General and administrative expenses in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $5.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to $4.9 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to a $0.5 million increase in labour costs offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in discretionary office and administrative expenses.

Income tax expenses in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $5.1 million compared to $4.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The income tax expense recorded in Q3 Fiscal 2019 included current income tax expense of $4.4 million (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – $3.7 million) and deferred income tax expense of $0.7 million (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – $0.6 million). The current income tax expenses include $1.7 million withholding tax (Q3 Fiscal 2018 - $nil), being 10% of the dividends distributed out of China to the Company by the Company’s Chinese subsidiaries.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $19.5 million, a decrease of $8.0 million compared to $27.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to less operating income arising from lower metal prices and the increase of withholding tax paid.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was $27.6 million or $0.16 per share, a decrease of $7.2 million, compared to $34.8 million or $0.20 per share in the same prior year period; sales were $135.6 million, up 3% from $131.6 million in the same prior year period; and cash flows from operating activities were $61.7 million, compared to $65.0 million in the same prior year period.

The Company ended the period with $125.2 million in cash and short-term investments, an increase of $1.3 million or 1% compared to $123.9 million as at September 30, 2018.

Working capital as at December 31, 2018 was $99.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to $98.7 million working capital as at September 30, 2018.

OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT

(i) Q3 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q3 Fiscal 2018

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 260,278 tonnes of ore, an increase of 3% or 7,994 tonnes, compared to 252,284 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2018. Ore mined at the Ying Mining District increased by 5% or 7,533 tonnes, and ore mined at the GC Mine increased by 1% or 461 tonnes. Ore milled was 271,476 tonnes, up 6% compared to 256,037 tonnes of ore milled in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the Company sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, and 17.8 million pounds of lead, up 13%, 57%, and 13%, respectively, compared to 1.5 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, and 15.8 million pounds of lead in Q3 Fiscal 2018 while zinc sold was 4.1 million pounds, down 36% compared to 6.4 million pounds in Q3 Fiscal 2018. As at December 31, 2018, the Company had inventories of 4,211 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 3,079 tonnes zinc concentrate, up 13% and 415%, respectively, compared to 3,732 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 598 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at September 30, 2018.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the consolidated total mining costs and cash mining costs were $71.76 and $53.49 per tonne, down 3% and 5%, respectively, compared to $74.16 and $56.11 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to higher production output resulting in lower per tonne fixed costs allocation. The consolidated total milling costs and cash milling costs in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $13.44 and $11.64 per tonne, compared to $13.45 and $11.31 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

Correspondingly, the consolidated total production costs and cash production costs per tonne of ore processed in Q3 Fiscal 2019 decreased by 3% to $88.02 and $67.95, respectively, from $90.30 and $70.11 in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the consolidated total production costs and cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were $0.08 and negative $2.77, compared to negative $3.04 and negative $5.92, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was mainly due to a 22% decrease in by-product credits per ounce of silver, mainly arising from 9% and 29% decreases in the realized lead and zinc selling prices and a 36% decrease in zinc sold. Sales from lead and zinc accounted for 48% of the total sales and amounted to $20.2 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, compared to $23.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

The consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits is $6.53 compared to $3.16 in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $2.0 million in sustaining capital and the increase in cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits as discussed above.

(ii) Nine months ended December 31, 2018 vs. Nine months ended December 31, 2017

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 745,395 tonnes of ore, an increase of 4% or 28,733 tonnes, compared to 716,662 tonnes mined in the same prior year period. Ore mined at the Ying Mining District increased by 2% or 11,224 tonnes to 511,545 tonnes from 500,321 tonnes, and ore mined at the GC Mine increased by 8% or 17,509 tonnes to 233,850 tonnes from 216,341 tonnes in the same prior year period. In the same comparative period, ore milled increased by 3% to 748,944 tonnes compared to 724,534 tonnes.

The Company sold approximately 5.1 million ounces of silver, 2,800 ounces of gold, 52.1 million pounds of lead, and 15.4 million pounds of zinc, compared to 4.7 million ounces of silver, 2,400 ounces of gold, 48.6 million of lead, and 17.0 million pounds of zinc sold in the same prior year period.

The consolidated total mining costs and cash mining costs were $73.85 and $54.88 per tonne, an increase of 4% and 3%, respectively, compared to $71.07 and $53.17 per tonne in the same prior year period. The consolidated total milling costs and cash milling costs were $13.22 and $11.08, an increase of 3% and 5%, respectively, compared to $12.81 and $10.55 per tonne in the same prior year period.

Correspondingly, the consolidated total production costs and cash production costs per tonne of ore processed for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 were $89.98 and $68.87, an increase of 4% and 4%, respectively, compared to $86.63 and $66.47 in the same prior year period, but the consolidated cash production costs was 2% lower than the annual guidance of $70.20.

The consolidated cash production costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were negative $4.37 and $3.27 compared to negative $4.97 and $3.35, respectively, in the same prior year period.

Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China

Operational results - Ying Mining District Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Nine Months ended December 31, December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 2018 2017 Ore Mined (tonne) 174,152 180,662 156,730 113,820 166,619 511,545 500,321 Ore Milled (tonne) 184,684 172,200 155,929 112,285 167,543 512,813 506,448 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 296 308 323 309 315 308 304 Lead (%) 4.1 4.6 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.4 4.5 Zinc (%) 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 Recoveries Silver (%) 95.6 96.1 96.0 95.9 95.8 95.9 95.7 Lead (%) 95.2 95.6 96.3 96.5 96.4 95.6 96.3 Zinc (%) 50.2 51.2 54.5 54.5 57.3 52.1 51.7 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 1,545 1,765 1,313 1,319 1,322 4,623 4,118 Gold (in thousands of ounce) 1.1 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.7 2.8 2.4 Lead (in thousands of pound) 15,156 17,359 13,313 12,649 13,487 45,828 42,531 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 381 1,648 2,133 1,106 2,006 4,162 5,030 Cash mining costs ($ per tonne) 63.04 58.65 63.49 65.88 66.71 63.00 60.45 Total mining costs ($ per tonne) 86.27 81.50 89.57 92.81 90.12 86.97 82.72 Cash milling costs ($ per tonne) 10.49 8.54 10.30 12.59 9.84 9.98 8.80 Total milling costs ($ per tonne) 12.24 10.47 12.60 15.80 11.87 11.96 10.80 Cash production costs ($ per tonne) 77.80 71.45 78.10 82.84 80.60 77.26 73.18 Cash costs per ounce of silver ($) (1.74) (2.80) (6.25) (3.41) (4.53) (3.43) (4.03) All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver ($) 5.80 1.52 (0.28) 1.39 2.13 2.44 2.25

Q3 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q3 Fiscal 2018

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the total ore mined at the Ying Mining District was 174,152 tonnes, an increase of 5% or 7,533 tonnes, compared to 166,619 tonnes mined in Q3 Fiscal 2018. Ore milled was 184,684 tonnes, an increase of 10% or 17,141 tonnes compared to 167,543 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

Head grades of ore milled at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were 296 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for silver, 4.1% for lead, and 0.8% for zinc, compared to 315 g/t for silver, 4.5% for lead and 1.0% for zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The Company continues to achieve positive dilution control using its “Enterprise Blog” to assist and manage daily operations.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 1.5 million ounces silver, 15.2 million pounds lead, and 0.4 million pounds zinc, compared to 1.3 million ounces silver, 13.5 million pounds lead, and 2.0 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2018. As at December 31, 2018, the Ying Mining District had inventories of 3,750 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 1,350 tonnes of zinc concentrate , an increase of 9% and 486%, respectively, compared to 3,452 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 230 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at September 30, 2018.

Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $86.27 and $63.04 per tonne, respectively, compared to $90.12 and $66.71 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2018, and the improvement was mainly due to lower per tonne fixed costs allocation resulting from higher production output. Total and cash milling costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $12.24 and $10.49, respectively, compared to $11.87 and $9.84 in Q3 Fiscal 2018, and the increase was mainly due to an increase of $0.1 million in utility costs.

Correspondingly, the total production costs and cash production costs per tonne of ore processed at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $102.78 and $77.80, respectively, compared to $106.04 and $80.60 in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019, was negative $1.74 compared to negative $4.53 in the prior year quarter. The increase in the cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was mainly due to a 19% decrease in by-product credits per ounce of silver, mainly arising from 9% and 33% decreases in lead and zinc realized selling price and an 81% decrease in zinc sold.

All in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District in Q3 Fiscal 2019 was $5.80 compared to $2.13 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $3.0 million in sustaining capital and the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits as discussed above.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, approximately 20,351 metres or $0.4 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 25,109 metres or $0.4 million) and 4,678 metres or $1.4 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 5,187 metres or $1.6 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 19,361 metres or $6.7 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 16,326 metres or $6.0 million) were completed and capitalized.

i) Nine months ended December 31, 2018 vs. Nine months ended December 31, 2017

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, a total of 511,545 tonnes of ore were mined at the Ying Mining District, an increase of 2% or 11,224 tonnes compared to 500,321 tonnes mined in the same prior year period. Ore milled was 512,813 tonnes, up 1% or 6,365 tonnes compared to 506,448 tonnes in the same prior year period. Average head grades of ore processed were 308 g/t for silver, 4.4% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc compared to 304 g/t for silver, 4.5% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc in the same prior year period.

During the same time periods, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 4.6 million ounces of silver, 2,800 ounces of gold, 45.8 million pounds of lead, and 4.2 million pounds of zinc, compared to 4.1 million ounces of silver, 2,400 ounces of gold, 42.5 million pounds of lead, and 5.0 million pounds of zinc in the same prior year period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, the cash mining costs and cash milling costs at the Ying Mining District were $63.00 per tonne and $9.98 per tonne, an increase of 4% and 13%, respectively, compared to $60.45 and $8.80 in the same prior year period. The cash production cost was $77.26 per tonne, an increase of 6% compared to $73.18 in the same prior year period.

Cash costs per ounce of silver and all in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, were negative $3.43 and $2.44 respectively, compared to negative $4.03 and $2.25 in the same prior year period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, approximately 69,872 metres or $1.5 million worth of underground diamond drilling (same prior year period – 86,007 metres or $1.7 million) and 15,595 metres or $4.4 million worth of preparation tunnelling (same prior year period – 16,914 metres or $4.9 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 54,923 metres or $19.2 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, and declines (same prior year period – 52,174 metres or $16.2 million) were completed and capitalized.

2. GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China

Operational results - GC Mine Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 2018 2017 Ore Mined (tonne) 86,126 67,757 79,967 29,442 85,665 233,850 216,341 Ore Milled (tonne) 86,792 67,528 81,811 26,252 88,494 236,131 218,086 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 84 78 87 96 97 83 99 Lead (%) 1.6 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.5 Zinc (%) 3.1 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.8 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 80.5 76.7 75.3 76.3 73.6 77.6 76.1 Lead (%) 91.6 91.2 87.1 87.5 83.9 90.1 85.2 Zinc (%) 85.5 83.3 84.8 85.7 81.3 84.7 81.2 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 167 136 150 63 196 453 540 Lead (in thousands of pound) 2,644 2,063 1,583 688 2,263 6,290 6,066 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 3,730 3,240 4,244 1,479 4,399 11,214 11,954 Cash mining cost ($ per tonne) 34.17 41.25 36.78 45.92 35.48 37.12 36.33 Total mining cost ($ per tonne) 42.40 49.29 44.62 57.47 43.10 45.16 44.12 Cash milling cost ($ per tonne) 14.08 11.45 14.46 25.07 14.09 13.46 14.60 Total milling cost ($ per tonne) 15.98 14.47 17.14 33.41 16.45 15.95 17.46 Cash production cost ($ per tonne) 48.25 52.70 51.24 70.99 49.57 50.58 50.93 Cash cost per ounce of silver ($) (12.32) (10.81) (18.81) (13.95) (15.34) (14.02) (12.19) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ($) (6.54) (2.03) (11.36) (4.57) (4.52) (6.78) (3.59)





i) Q3 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q3 Fiscal 2018

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the total ore mined at the GC Mine was 86,126 tonnes, an increase of 1% or 461 tonnes, compared to 85,665 tonnes mined in Q3 Fiscal 2018, while ore milled was 86,792 tonnes, a decrease of 2% or 1,720 tonnes compared to 88,494 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2018. Average head grades of ore processed at the GC Mine were 84 g/t for silver, 1.6% for lead, and 3.1% for zinc compared to 97 g/t for silver, 1.4% for lead, and 2.8% for zinc in the prior year quarter. Recovery rates of ore processed at the GC Mine were 80.5% for silver, 91.6% for lead, and 85.5% for zinc, significantly improved from 73.6% for silver, 83.9% for lead, and 81.3% for zinc in the prior year quarter.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, the GC Mine sold 167,000 ounces of silver, 2.6 million pounds of lead, and 3.7 million pounds of zinc, compared to 196,000 ounces of silver, 2.3 million pounds of lead, and 4.4 million pounds of zinc sold in the prior year quarter. Less zinc sold was mainly due to the built up of zinc concentrate inventory. As at December 31, 2018, GC Mine had inventories of 461 tonnes of silver-lead zinc concentrate and 1,729 tonnes of zinc concentrate, compared to 280 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 368 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at September 30, 2018.

Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the GC Mine in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $42.40 and $34.17 per tonne, compared to $43.10 and $35.48 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2018. The decrease in cash mining costs was mainly due to a $0.3 million decrease in utility costs in the current quarter. Total and cash milling costs per tonne at the GC Mine in Q3 Fiscal 2019 were $15.98 and $14.08, compared to $16.45 and $14.09 in Q3 Fiscal 2018.

Correspondingly, the total production costs and cash production costs per tonne of ore processed in Q3 Fiscal 2019 at the GC Mine were $58.38 and $48.25, a decrease of 2% and 3%, respectively, compared to $59.55 and $49.57 in the prior year quarter.

Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine, was negative $12.32 compared to negative $15.34 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to a $1.8 million or 25% decrease in by-product credits mainly resulting from a decrease of 9% and 29% in net realized lead and zinc selling prices and a 15% decrease in zinc sold at the GC Mine.

All in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q3 Fiscal 2019 at the GC Mine was negative $6.54 compared to negative $4.52 in the prior year quarter, and the decrease was mainly due to a decrease of $0.7 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Q3 Fiscal 2019, approximately 7,089 metres or $0.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 7,770 metres or $0.4 million) and 5,994 metres or $1.3 million worth of tunnelling (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 5,053 metres or $1.2 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 333 metres or $0.1 million of horizontal tunnels, raises and declines (Q3 Fiscal 2018 – 17 metres or $0.1 million) were completed and capitalized.

ii) Nine months ended December 31, 2018 vs. Nine months ended December 31, 2017

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, a total of 233,850 tonnes of ore were mined and 236,131 tonnes were milled at the GC Mine compared to 216,341 tonnes mined and 218,086 tonnes milled in the same prior year period. Average head grades of ore milled were 83 g/t for silver, 1.4% for lead, and 2.9% for zinc compared to 99 g/t for silver, 1.5% for lead, and 2.8% for zinc, respectively, in the same prior year period.

During the same time periods, the GC Mine sold approximately 453,000 ounces of silver, 6.3 million pounds of lead, and 11.2 million pounds of zinc, compared to 540,000 ounces of silver, 6.1 million pounds of lead, and 12.0 million pounds of zinc in the same prior year period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, the cash mining costs at the GC Mine was $37.12 per tonne, an increase of 2% compared to $36.33 per tonne in the same prior year period. The increase in the cash mining costs was mainly due to a $0.6 million increase in mining preparation costs as more underground drilling and tunnelling were expensed in the current period. The cash milling costs was $13.46 per tonne, a decrease of 8% compared to $14.60 in the same prior year period. Correspondingly, the total production costs and cash production costs per tonne at the GC Mine were $61.11 and $50.58, respectively, compared to $61.58 and $50.93 in the prior year period.

Cash costs per ounce of silver and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by‐product credits, at the GC Mine, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, were negative $14.02 and negative $6.78 respectively, compared to negative $12.19 and negative $3.59 in the same prior year period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, approximately 21,863 metres or $1.0 million worth of underground diamond drilling (same prior year period – 18,253 metres or $0.9 million) and 16,478 metres or $4.3 million of tunnelling (same prior year period – 14,285 metres or $3.8 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 1,112 metres or $0.8 million of horizontal tunnels, raise, and declines (same prior year period – 280 metres or $0.2 million) were completed and capitalized.

FISCAL 2020 PRODUCTION AND CASH COSTS GUIDANCE

In Fiscal 2020, the Company expects to process approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore, yielding 6.1 million ounces of silver, 65.1 million pounds of lead, and 21.8 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2020 production guidance represents an increase of approximately 2% in silver production, 2% in lead production, and 10% in zinc production compared to the prior year’s guidance.

Ore processed Silver Lead Zinc (tonnes) (g/t) (%) (%) Ying Mining District 630,000 290 4.3 0.9 GC Mine 270,000 96 1.7 3.1 Silver Lead Zinc Cash cost* AISC* (Moz) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) ($/t) ($/t) Ying Mining District 5.5 56.2 6.3 78.2 130.2 GC Mine 0.6 8.9 15.5 56.7 77.4 Consolidated 6.1 65.1 21.8 71.8 125.5

*Both AISC and cash costs are non-IFRS measures. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs per tonne of ore processed. Cash costs refer to cash production costs per tonne of ore processed. Foreign exchange rates assumptions used are: US$1 = CAD$1.30, US$1 = RMB¥6.50.



(a) Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China

In Fiscal 2020, Ying Mining District plans to mine and process 630,000 tonnes of ore averaging 290 g/t silver, 4.3% lead, and 0.9% zinc with expected metal production of 5.5 million ounces of silver, 56.2 million pounds of lead and 6.3 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2020 production guidance at the Ying Mining District represents an increase of approximately 2% in silver head grade, 2% in silver and zinc metal production. Lead head grade and metal production are comparable to prior year’s guidance.

The cash production costs is expected to be $78.20 per tonne of ore, and the all-in sustaining costs is estimated at $130.20 per tonne of ore processed.

Capital expenditures at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2020 are budgeted at $31.7 million, including $24.4 million for mine tunnelling and ramp development and $7.3 million for equipment and infrastructure.

(b) GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China

In Fiscal 2020, GC Mine plans to mine and process 270,000 tonnes of ore averaging 96 g/t silver, 1.7% lead, and 3.1% zinc with expected metal production of 0.6 million ounces of silver, 8.9 million pounds of lead and 15.5 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2020 production guidance at the GC Mine represents an increase of approximately 8% in ore production, 19% in lead production, and 14% in zinc production compared to the prior year’s guidance.

The cash production costs is expected to be $56.70 per tonne of ore, and the all-in sustaining costs is estimated at $77.40 per tonne of ore processed.

Capital expenditures at the GC Mine in Fiscal 2020 are budgeted at $5.2 million, including $2.5 million for mine tunneling and ramp development, $1.4 million for a paste backfill plant, and $1.3 million for other equipment and infrastructure.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position﻿

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)﻿

As at December 31, As at March 31, 2018 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,138 $ 49,199 Short-term investments 57,069 56,910 Trade and other receivables 828 676 Inventories 12,430 11,018 Due from a related party 38 11 Income tax receivable - 534 Prepaids and deposits 4,081 4,456 142,584 122,804 Non-current Assets Long-term prepaids and deposits 781 954 Reclamation deposits 5,429 5,712 Investment in an associate 36,821 38,001 Other investments 7,751 6,132 Plant and equipment 68,027 71,211 Mineral rights and properties 219,843 232,080 TOTAL ASSETS $ 481,236 $ 476,894 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 33,117 $ 25,198 Bank Loan 4,366 - Deposits received 3,609 6,806 Income tax payable 2,498 303 43,590 32,307 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 32,419 33,310 Environmental rehabilitation 12,205 13,098 Total Liabilities 88,214 78,715 Equity Share capital 230,987 228,729 Share option reserve 15,492 14,690 Reserves 25,409 25,409 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,150 ) (25,875 ) Retained earnings 109,693 86,283 Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 331,431 329,236 Non-controlling interests 61,591 68,943 Total Equity 393,022 398,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 481,236 $ 476,894

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share figures) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 42,351 $ 44,352 $ 135,567 $ 131,590 Cost of sales Production costs 16,941 15,553 49,456 45,839 Mineral resource taxes 1,220 1,255 3,861 3,683 Depreciation and amortization 4,887 4,378 15,396 13,291 23,048 21,186 68,713 62,813 Gross profit 19,303 23,166 66,854 68,777 General and administrative 5,339 4,915 14,416 13,958 Government fees and other taxes 625 902 2,194 2,433 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (2,315 ) (236 ) (2,395 ) 2,490 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 254 148 388 324 Gain on disposal of NSR - - - (4,320 ) Share of (income) loss in associate (172 ) 142 212 511 Dilution gain on investment in associate - (822 ) - (822 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - 18 - 18 Other expense (income) 400 (1,560 ) 676 (1,867 ) Income from operations 15,172 19,659 51,363 56,052 Finance income 981 822 2,602 2,046 Finance costs (166 ) (112 ) (463 ) (329 ) Income before income taxes 15,987 20,369 53,502 57,769 Income tax expense 5,134 4,302 17,395 13,586 Net income $ 10,853 $ 16,067 $ 36,107 $ 44,183 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ 8,660 $ 12,718 $ 27,618 $ 34,800 Non-controlling interests 2,193 3,349 8,489 9,383 $ 10,853 $ 16,067 $ 36,107 $ 44,183 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 168,871,756 168,077,624 168,083,532 168,003,035 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 170,314,907 169,782,024 170,306,321 169,992,421

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended December 31

Nine Months Ended December 31

2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash provided by Operating activities Net income $ 10,853 $ 16,067 $ 36,107 $ 44,183 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Finance costs 166 112 463 329 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 5,207 4,683 16,308 14,176 Share of (income) loss in associate (172 ) 142 212 511 Dilution gain on investment in associate - (822 ) - (822 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - 18 - 18 Gain on disposal of NSR - - - (4,320 ) Income tax expense 5,134 4,302 17,395 13,586 Finance income (981 ) (822 ) (2,602 ) (2,046 ) Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 254 148 388 324 Share-based compensation 506 458 1,418 1,144 Reclamation (268 ) (17 ) (334 ) (36 ) Income taxes paid (4,004 ) (2,065 ) (12,480 ) (9,647 ) Interest received 981 822 2,602 2,046 Interest paid (48 ) - (96 ) - Changes in non-cash operating working capital 1,917 4,431 2,358 5,598 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,545 27,457 61,739 65,044 Investing activities Mineral rights and properties Capital expenditures (7,617 ) (5,705 ) (19,410 ) (16,638 ) Plant and equipment Additions (2,682 ) (1,724 ) (4,325 ) (4,455 ) Proceeds on disposals - - 29 19 Investment in associate - (3,836 ) - (23,861 ) Net redemption (purchases) of short-term investments 12,613 10,422 (4,606 ) (21,345 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,314 (843 ) (28,312 ) (66,280 ) Financing activities Bank loan Proceeds - - 4,527 - Non-controlling interests Distribution (3,292 ) - (9,926 ) (4,891 ) Acquisition (1,121 ) - (1,121 ) - Cash dividends distributed (2,113 ) (1,683 ) (4,208 ) (3,362 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 623 174 1,643 342 Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid - (1,779 ) - (1,779 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,903 ) (3,288 ) (9,085 ) (9,690 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,340 ) 1,579 (5,403 ) 4,197 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,616 24,905 18,939 (6,729 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 53,522 41,369 49,199 73,003 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 68,138 $ 66,274 $ 68,138 $ 66,274

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures) Three months ended December 31, 2018 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 174,152 86,126 260,278 Ore Milled (tonne) 184,684 86,792 271,476 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 86.27 42.40 71.76 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 63.04 34.17 53.49 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 23.23 8.23 18.27 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.27 - 2.82 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 12.24 15.98 13.44 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 10.49 14.08 11.64 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 1.75 1.90 1.80 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 6.17 5.61 6.22 Gold ($ per ounce) 530 - 547 Lead ($ per pound) 0.47 0.56 0.49 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.39 0.48 0.42 Other ($ per pound) 0.48 - 0.49 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 0.96 (8.07 ) 0.08 + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.74 ) (12.32 ) (2.77 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 5.80 (6.54 ) 6.53 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 6.51 (6.18 ) 7.30 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.6 80.5 93.8 Lead (%) 95.2 91.6 94.6 Zinc (%) 50.2 85.5 73.3 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 296 84 228 Lead (%) 4.1 1.6 3.3 Zinc (%) 0.8 3.1 1.5 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 3,750 461 4,211 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 1,350 1,729 3,079 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,545 167 1,712 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 - 1.1 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,156 2,644 17,800 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 381 3,730 4,111 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 19,075 1,585 20,660 Gold (in thousands of $) 1,167 - 1,167 Lead (in thousands of $) 14,324 2,527 16,851 Zinc (in thousands of $) 297 3,055 3,352 Other (in thousands of $) 321 - 321 35,184 7,167 42,351 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 12.35 9.49 12.07 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,061 - 1,061 Lead ($ per pound) 0.95 0.96 0.95 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.78 0.82 0.82 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 54.97% from lead concentrates and 25.53% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures) Three months ended December 31, 2017 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 166,619 85,665 252,284 Ore Milled (tonne) 167,543 88,494 256,037 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 90.12 43.10 74.16 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 66.71 35.48 56.11 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 23.41 7.62 18.05 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.05 - 2.69 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.87 16.45 13.45 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 9.84 14.09 11.31 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.03 2.36 2.14 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 5.64 5.91 5.86 Gold ($ per ounce) 380 - 406 Lead ($ per pound) 0.44 0.58 0.47 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.49 0.64 0.52 Other ($ per pound) 0.45 - 0.01 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.87 ) (10.95 ) (3.04 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (4.53 ) (15.34 ) (5.92 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.13 (4.52 ) 3.16 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.97 (7.23 ) 3.50 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.8 73.6 92.7 Lead (%) 96.4 83.9 94.6 Zinc (%) 57.3 81.3 71.7 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 315 97 240 Lead (%) 4.5 1.4 3.4 Zinc (%) 1.0 2.8 1.6 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 6,200 34 6,234 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 230 60 290 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,322 196 1,518 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.7 - 0.7 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 13,487 2,263 15,750 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,006 4,399 6,405 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 17,718 2,088 19,806 Gold (in thousands of $) 632 - 632 Lead (in thousands of $) 14,045 2,378 16,423 Zinc (in thousands of $) 2,337 5,048 7,385 Other (in thousands of $) 100 6 106 34,832 9,520 44,352 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 13.40 10.65 13.05 Gold ($ per ounce) 903 - 903 Lead ($ per pound) 1.04 1.05 1.04 Zinc ($ per pound) 1.17 1.15 1.15 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 52.5% from lead concentrates and 21.1% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures) Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 511,545 233,850 745,395 Ore Milled (tonne) 512,813 236,131 748,944 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 86.97 45.16 73.85 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 63.00 37.12 54.88 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 23.97 8.04 18.97 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.28 - 2.91 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.96 15.95 13.22 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 9.98 13.46 11.08 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 1.98 2.49 2.14 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 5.84 5.88 6.02 Gold ($ per ounce) 466 - 493 Lead ($ per pound) 0.46 0.61 0.48 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.47 0.59 0.47 Other ($ per pound) 0.46 0.02 0.07 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.59 ) (8.97 ) (1.34 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (3.43 ) (14.02 ) (4.37 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.44 (6.78 ) 3.27 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 3.29 (5.89 ) 4.22 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.9 77.6 93.9 Lead (%) 95.6 90.1 94.9 Zinc (%) 52.1 84.7 71.7 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 308 83 237 Lead (%) 4.4 1.4 3.5 Zinc (%) 0.9 2.9 1.5 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 3,750 461 4,211 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 1,350 1,729 3,079 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,623 453 5,076 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 2.8 - 2.8 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 45,828 6,290 52,118 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,162 11,214 15,376 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 59,565 4,357 63,922 Gold (in thousands of $) 2,883 - 2,883 Lead (in thousands of $) 46,421 6,270 52,691 Zinc (in thousands of $) 4,277 10,848 15,125 Other (in thousands of $) 751 195 946 113,897 21,670 135,567 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 12.88 9.62 12.59 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,030 - 1,030 Lead ($ per pound) 1.01 1.00 1.01 Zinc ($ per pound) 1.03 0.97 0.98 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 52.33% from lead concentrates and 25.25% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.

SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures) Nine months ended December 31, 2017 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 500,321 216,341 716,662 Ore Milled (tonne) 506,448 218,086 724,534 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 82.72 44.12 71.07 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 60.45 36.33 53.17 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 22.27 7.79 17.90 + Unit shipping costs($) 3.93 - 2.75 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 10.80 17.46 12.81 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 8.80 14.60 10.55 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.00 2.86 2.26 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 5.74 6.35 6.04 Gold ($ per ounce) 424 - 458 Lead ($ per pound) 0.41 0.59 0.44 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.46 0.63 0.48 Other ($ per pound) 0.39 0.01 0.02 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.40 ) (7.60 ) (2.12 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 4.03 (12.19 ) (4.97 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.25 (3.59 ) 3.35 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.69 (3.53 ) 3.75 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.7 76.1 93.3 Lead (%) 96.3 85.2 94.9 Zinc (%) 51.7 81.2 68.9 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 304 99 242 Lead (%) 4.5 1.5 3.6 Zinc (%) 0.9 2.8 1.4 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 6,200 34 6,234 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 230 60 290 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,118 540 4,658 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 2.4 - 2.4 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 42,531 6,066 48,597 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 5,030 11,954 16,984 Other (in thousands of pound) 524 16,190 16,714 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 56,850 5,735 62,585 Gold (in thousands of $) 2,448 - 2,448 Lead (in thousands of $) 41,728 5,948 47,676 Zinc (in thousands of $) 5,604 12,548 18,152 Other (in thousands of $) 495 234 729 107,125 24,465 131,590 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 13.81 10.62 13.44 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,020 - 1,020 Lead ($ per pound) 0.98 0.98 0.98 Zinc ($ per pound) 1.11 1.05 1.07 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 55.4% from lead concentrates and 20.7% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lower the net silver selling price. + Mineral resources tax was excluded from production costs, but presented as a separate line item on consolidated statements of income



