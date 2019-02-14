Quinto Resources Inc. announces grant of stock options

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 - Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) (Quinto or the Company) announces that 1,660,000 stock options have been granted to directors pursuant to its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the grant.
About Quinto
Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company.
For more information, contact:
Quinto Resources Inc. Carold Breton, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel : (450) 521-7999 www.quintocorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these forward-looking statement.
