North American Palladium Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - The board of directors of North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL)(OTC PINK:PALDF) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 on each common share outstanding. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.



The Company hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world’s only pure play palladium producer. With over 600 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.

