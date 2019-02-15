Lundin Mining Publishes 2018 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the 2018 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company’s website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.
This is information that Lundin Mining is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 14, 2019 at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
For further information, please contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565 Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583 Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50
