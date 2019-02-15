African Gold Group Announces Shares for Services Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 - African Gold Group. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to an engagement agreement entered into with an arm’s length service provider of the Company (the “Service Provider”), AGG has agreed to issue common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share in full and final settlement of the amounts owing (the “Shares for Services Settlement”). $100,000 owed to the Service Provider would be settled and a total of 2,000,000 common shares would be issued which would represent 0.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AGG following the completion of the Shares for Services Settlement.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its two principal assets are the Kobada Project in Mali and the gold project located in Madougou, Burkina Faso.

For more information:

Andrew Cheatle

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

andrew.cheatle@africangoldgroup.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the Shares for Services Settlement. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although AGG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. AGG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.