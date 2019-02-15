Norra Metals announces share consolidation, name change, and acquisition of Swedish and Norwegian properties

Vancouver, February 15, 2019 - Norra Metals Corp. (TSXV: NORA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed (1) a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for three old common shares; (2) the approval of the private placement of 12,326,667 post-consolidated units at six cents per post-consolidated unit for a total amount of $739,600, which consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable for a term of two years at 10 cents for each warrant (the "Offering"); (3) a change of name to Norra Metals Corp.; and (4) the acquisition of the following properties from EMX Royalty Corp. by the issuance of 4,808,770 common shares:

The Bleikvassli project composed of six licences;

The Meraker project composed of 21 licences;

The Sagvoll project composed of 11 licences; and

The Bastutrask project composed of two mineral exploration licences.

The Company will pay finders' fees in the total amount of $18,620 with respect to the Offering. All of the securities issued and issuable are subject to a four-month hold period expiring June 16, 2019.

Norra Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the "Golden Triangle" and now three exciting zinc-copper-lead-silver projects in Norway and an additional prospective zinc-copper-silver-gold project in Sweden.

