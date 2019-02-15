Taseko Mines Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Yellowhead Mining

VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2019 - Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") and Yellowhead Mining Inc. ("Yellowhead") (TSXV: YMI) announce the completion of the previously announced transaction between Taseko and Yellowhead whereby Taseko has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Yellowhead (the "Arrangement").

Russell Hallbauer, President and CEO of Taseko commented, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Yellowhead and add its high quality project to our pipeline of long life assets. This is a meaningful and manageable transaction for Taseko and will create substantial long-term value for our shareholders."



"We are already preparing to initiate the provincial and federal environmental review process. Over the coming months, our technical team will work on a number of engineering initiatives to improve the economics of the project. These initiatives include water and tailings management, pit design, mill capacity, cut-off grade, metallurgy and processing. Our goal is to issue a new 43-101 technical report by the end of 2019. We believe the project timing is ideally positioned in the copper price cycle and could follow the startup of our Florence Copper Project," concluded Mr. Hallbauer.



Upon completion of the Arrangement, Taseko issued a total of 17,300,385 common shares to Yellowhead shareholders, representing 1.1484 Taseko common shares for each common share of Yellowhead not already held by Taseko. Yellowhead's common shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange, and Yellowhead will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.



Former shareholders of Yellowhead who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Common Shares in connection with the transaction may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc. who is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement:



Telephone: (800) 564-6253

Email: corporateactions@computershare.com.



For more information on the Arrangement, please see the news releases previously issued by Taseko or Yellowhead along with Yellowhead's management information circular dated January 4, 2019 prepared in connection with the Arrangement, all of which are available at www.sedar.com.





Russell Hallbauer

