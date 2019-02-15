Cobalt 27 to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th 2019

TSX Venture: KBLT

Cobalt 27 invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2019 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt, nickel and lithium, metals integral to electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced that Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Wednesday, February 20th 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 9:15 - 9:45 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth". If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Leading battery metals investment vehicle - From its IPO in June 2017 on the TSX Venture Exchange, to June 2018, Cobalt 27 raised approximately CAD$800 million in equity financing through four transactions, more than any Canadian mining peer over that twelve-month period. The Company also secured a US$200 million revolving credit facility which remains undrawn.





Electric Vehicles driving favorable supply and demand fundamentals - Cobalt 27 believes the acceleration of global demand for electric vehicles (EVs), driven by strong improvements to battery technology and increased engagement from traditional automotive manufacturers, combined with widespread rollout of energy storage systems (ESS), will drive positive supply and demand fundamentals over the next 10-15 years, and provide significant value appreciation through the Company's acquisition of cobalt, nickel and lithium-focused assets.





Building a battery metals supply chain - Cobalt 27 holds over 2,900 tonnes of physical cobalt, the world's largest private stockpile; has acquired a US$300 million 32.6% cobalt stream on the world-class Voisey's Bay Mine in Canada; and is acquiring an 8.56% joint venture interest in the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine in Papua New Guinea. Cobalt 27 also manages 11 royalties and will continue to invest in a portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests as it builds a battery metals supply chain to meet global demand growth.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.. (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O) is a leading battery metals streaming and royalties company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns 2,905.7 Mt of physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 is undertaking a friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific which is expected to add increased attributable nickel and cobalt production from the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine. The Company also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-nickel-lithium-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

betty@cobalt27.com

