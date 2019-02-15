Rover Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2019 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR)(OTCQB: ROVMF), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, focused on Gold Exploration, today announced that Judson Culter, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 1:45pm EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

100% owners of the high grade Cabin Lake Gold Project

Exploring for gold in an area with infrastructure

Exploring for gold in a mining friendly political jurisdiction

Exploring for gold in a proven territorial jurisdiction

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a natural resource exploration company specialized in Canadian precious metal resources (specifically gold) that is currently focused on the Northwest Territories of Canada, one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in North America. The Cabin Lake Group of Gold Projects are located within 20km of Fortune Minerals' (TSX: FT) NICO Project gold processor.

Rover Metals' management team will be manning the booth (#2951) at the upcoming PDAC conference in Toronto, ON, from March 3-6, 2019. We welcome the public to stop by end learn more about our gold exploration plans for 2019.

You can follow Rover Metals on its social media channels Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/ for daily company updates and industry news.

DTC eligibility for the Company's U.S. OTCQB Listing is still in progress and will be announced at a future date.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Rover Metals

Judson Culter

CEO

(604) 449-5347

info@rovermetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

