Dynacor to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

14:30 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2019 -  Dynacor (TSX: DNG) (OTC Pink: DNGDF), based in Montreal, Canada, focused on purchasing and processing gold ore, today announced that Jean Martineau, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th  
TIME: 11:30 am ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • A unique model that proves how to consistently profit in a volatile gold market;
  • A free of debt company buying back its shares;
  • A successful cash flow generator working to its 31st consecutive quarter of profit;
  • A dividend growth company providing income stream to its shareholders.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government licensed ore processing operations.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:
Dynacor
Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Shareholder Relations
(604) 492-0099
nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynacor-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-20th-300796416.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dynacorgold.com


