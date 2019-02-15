Aton announces a non-brokered private placement for proceeds up to $5 million
VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is launching a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to $5 million (the “Private Placement”). The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund continued exploration and development activities at Aton’s Abu Marawat concession, located in Egypt. All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Transaction and Private Placement Highlights:
- Non-brokered Private Placement Financing of up to 100,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit for total proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the “Units”);
- Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one half common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”);
- Each whole Warrant will be transferable and entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for three years from the Closing Date at a price of $ 0.10;
- Pursuant to the National Instrument 45-102, Resale of Securities, and possibly TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) Policy, securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement shall be subject to a restricted resale period of four months commencing on the Closing Date;
- The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are not, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act. Accordingly, securities acquired by US buyers will be subject to additional restrictions on resale under the 1933 Act;
- The Private Placement will close on February 28, 2019, or such other date or dates as the Corporation may decide.
|About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.