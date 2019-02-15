International Cobalt and Tantalex Resources Announce Adjournment of Special Meeting Until March 15, 2019

GlobeNewswire TORONTO and MUNICH, Feb. 15, 2019 -



During the adjournment period, ICC will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Special Meeting.



Only shareholders as of the January 16, 2019, record date are entitled to and are being requested to vote. If a shareholder has previously submitted its proxy card and does not wish to change its vote, no further action is required by such shareholders.



No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Special Meeting. ICC's Information Circular, form of Proxy and all other public disclosure documents have been electronically filed with regulators and are available for viewing at www.SEDAR.com



ICC encourages all shareholders that have not yet voted, to vote their shares by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on March 13, 2019. If you have not voted, or have misplaced your proxy materials or are uncertain if you have voted all the shares you are entitled to vote please see below.



How You Can Vote



Registered shareholders



If you are a registered shareholder and eligible to vote, you can vote your shares in person at the Special Meeting or by signing and completing the Proxy and returning to ICC’s Transfer Agent, National Issuer Services Ltd. by:



Fax: 604-559-8908; or

Email: proxy@transferagent.ca; or

Mail or hand delivery to: National Issuer Services Ltd., 760 – 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4.





Non-Registered Shareholders



If your shares are not registered in your name but are held by a nominee (usually a bank, trust company, securities broker or other financial institution) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (“Broadridge”) has mailed a scannable voting instruction form or “VIF” to Non-Registered Holders and asks that Non-Registered Holders return the VIF to Broadridge in accordance with its instructions.



The Board of directors of ICC recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” the following resolutions:

To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the management information circular dated January 18, 2019 accompanying this Notice of Meeting (the “Information Circular”), approving the amalgamation of TTX with ICC (the “Amalgamation”), pursuant to Section 271 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BCBCA”) as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

To set the number of directors of the Resulting Issuer for the ensuing year at five (5).

To elect directors of the Resulting Issuer for the ensuing year.

To appoint the auditor for the Resulting Issuer for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Resulting Issuer to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although ICC believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, ICC disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.







For further information, please contact:



INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP.

Timothy Johnson, President

604-687-2038

info@internationalcobalt.com

http://internationalcobalt.com



TANTALEX Resources Corporation

Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer

+16479637476

dg@tantalex.ca

TORONTO and MUNICH, Feb. 15, 2019 - International Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CO) (“ICC”) and Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE: TTX – FSE: 1T0) (“TANTALEX”) announce that the special meeting of shareholders initially scheduled for February 20, 2019 at 10:00 am (local time) at the office of ICC has been adjourned to March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am (local time) at the office of ICC (the “Special Meeting”) to allow additional time to solicit proxies.During the adjournment period, ICC will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Special Meeting.Only shareholders as of the January 16, 2019, record date are entitled to and are being requested to vote. If a shareholder has previously submitted its proxy card and does not wish to change its vote, no further action is required by such shareholders.No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Special Meeting. ICC's Information Circular, form of Proxy and all other public disclosure documents have been electronically filed with regulators and are available for viewing at www.SEDAR.comICC encourages all shareholders that have not yet voted, to vote their shares by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on March 13, 2019. If you have not voted, or have misplaced your proxy materials or are uncertain if you have voted all the shares you are entitled to vote please see below.How You Can VoteRegistered shareholdersIf you are a registered shareholder and eligible to vote, you can vote your shares in person at the Special Meeting or by signing and completing the Proxy and returning to ICC’s Transfer Agent, National Issuer Services Ltd. by:Fax: 604-559-8908; orEmail: proxy@transferagent.ca; orMail or hand delivery to: National Issuer Services Ltd., 760 – 777 Hornby StreetVancouver, BC V6Z 1S4.If your shares are not registered in your name but are held by a nominee (usually a bank, trust company, securities broker or other financial institution) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (“Broadridge”) has mailed a scannable voting instruction form or “VIF” to Non-Registered Holders and asks that Non-Registered Holders return the VIF to Broadridge in accordance with its instructions.The Board of directors of ICC recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” the following resolutions:The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although ICC believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, ICC disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP.Timothy Johnson, President604-687-2038info@internationalcobalt.comhttp://internationalcobalt.comTANTALEX Resources CorporationDave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer+16479637476dg@tantalex.ca