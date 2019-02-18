Ximen Mining Hires Dr. Mathew Ball as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the ''Company'' or ''Ximen'') is pleased to announce it has hired Dr. Mathew Ball, Ph.D, P. Geo as Vice President of Exploration. His primary focus will be on assisting the company with finalizing permits for underground development and drilling at Ximen's Brett epithermal gold project near Vernon British Columbia. He will also be assisting the Company with permitting bulk samples opportunities as they may occur on the Brett project or any of its other British Columbia projects.

Dr. Ball has over 30 years of worldwide geological experience including underground precious metals mine development programs. Presently Dr. Ball is also Interim CEO, COO and Chief Geologist of Golden Dawn Minerals (TSXv: GOM) located near Greenwood British Columbia. Previously he held positions as President and COO at the Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. Dr. Ball brings a wealth of practical experience and knowledge of lode and epithermal gold-silver, porphyry copper-gold and related skarn deposits, all of which potentially occur in Ximen's three 100% owned projects in British Columbia.

Christopher Anderson President and CEO of Ximen states ''Ximen is most fortunate to have a geologist of Matt Ball's caliber join the company. As Ximen moves forward with its plans for underground exploration and potential bulk sampling, Matt is key to this process.''

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

''Christopher R. Anderson''

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888,

Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535796/Ximen-Mining-Hires-Dr-Mathew-Ball-as-Vice-President-of-Exploration