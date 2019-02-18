Anglo Pacific Group PLC announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, February 18, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Berenberg as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Berenberg will work alongside the Company's Joint Corporate Brokers, BMO Capital Markets Limited and Peel Hunt LLP.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown Capital Markets Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535797/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-announces-Appointment-of-Joint-Corporate-Broker