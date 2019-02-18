Black Dragon Gold Corp.: TSX-V Delisting

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (TSXV: BDG; ASX: BDG) ("Black Dragon" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares without par value (the "Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective at the close of trading on February 28, 2019.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") as CHESS Depository Interests (or "CDIs") under the ASX Code "BDG".

Black Dragon determined to voluntarily delist from the TSX-V due to the following factors:

The Company believes that the minimal trading activity of the Shares on the TSX-V no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining its dual listing;

The majority of the Company's investors are Australian based. Accordingly, a single listing for the Company on the ASX will better serve investors and investments in the Company; and

The Company's continuing ASX listing is expected to provide shareholders with a sufficiently liquid market.

Implications for holders on the Company's Canadian register

Shareholders who are registered on the Canadian register will receive a letter in relation to the delisting process shortly after the Shares have been delisted from the TSX-V.

In order to trade their holdings on the ASX, shareholders on the Company's Canadian register will need to convert their shareholdings to CDIs by completing and submitting the "Register Removal request – Canada to Australia CDIs" request form. The applicable form can be obtained from the Company's Canadian Share registry, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") by either:

1. downloading the following form : Register Removal Request - Canada to Australia CDIs; or

2. contacting Computershare's Global Transaction Unit at:

Canada (toll free) at 866-277-2086;

US (toll free) at 877-624-5999; or

International +1-781-575-4086

For shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary which is a CDS participant, the CDS participant/broker must complete and submit the "CDI Issuance Form", or submit the CDI Issuance Instructions through xSettle on the shareholders behalf. Accordingly, shareholders who hold their Shares through brokers should contact their brokers for information on trading their holdings through the ASX.

Until a conversion of Shares to CDIs is effected, shareholders on the Company's Canadian register and beneficial shareholders holding their securities through a CDS participant broker will not be able to trade their holdings on the ASX and their Shares will remain on the Canadian Share register.

For further information in relation to the transfer process, please contact Computershare's Global Transaction Unit (refer details above) or the Company at +44 20 79934077.

Signed "Paul Cronin"

Chief Executive Officer

on behalf of the Board of Directors

Black Dragon Gold Corp.

1000 Cathedral Place

925 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2, Canada,

T- +44 20 79934077 F- +44 20 71128814

info@blackdragongold.com

www.blackdragongold.com

ABOUT BLACK DRAGON GOLD

Black Dragon Gold "BDG" is the 100% owner of one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Europe, the Salave project. Salave is situated in the North of Spain in the province of Asturias. The Salave project has an updated combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 8.21 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t Au, containing 1.21 million ounces of gold, plus Inferred resources totalling 3.12 million tonnes grading 3.47 g/t Au, containing 348,000 ounces of gold.

A full technical report summarizing the Mineral Resource estimate completed by CSA Global is available on the company’s web site and posted on SEDAR. In addition to the current Mineral Resource, historical exploration work suggests there is the potential for additional mineralisation within Black Dragon’s landholdings.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions (including, in particular, the future liquidity on the ASX). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

