Nevada Energy Metals CFO Change

Vancouver, February 18, 2019 - wp] (the "Company" or "Nevada"), TSXV: BFF (OTCQB: SSMLF) (Frankfurt: A2AFBV) is pleased to announce that Tak Tsan (Simon) Tso has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Robert Guanzon effective today. Mr. Tso is the Principal of Athena Chartered Professional Accountant Ltd., a full-cycle accounting firm that assists companies of all sizes with their financial reporting, regulatory filing and taxation requirements. Simon is also a co-founder of Zeus Capital Ltd., a boutique corporate finance firm that specializes in providing financial advisory, valuation and consulting services. Prior to his current roles, Simon spent a number of years as an associate at a local corporate finance firm and as a Senior Accountant at a firm of Chartered Accountants, where he managed numerous private and publicly-traded corporations, commonly acting as their Controller or Chief Financial Officer. Simon graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from the UBC Sauder School of Business and is both a CFA Charterholder and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

The board thanks Robert Guanzon for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Nevada Energy Metals: https://nevadaenergymetals.com

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's main exploration focus is directed at lithium brine targets located in the mining friendly state of Nevada. The Company has 100% ownership in 77 claims in Clayton Valley, only 250m from Rockwood Lithium, the only brine based lithium producer in North America; 100% interest in the 100 claim Teels Marsh West Project covering 2000 acres (809 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada; and 100% interest in the Black Rock Desert Property - 130 claims located in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada, which is optioned 100% to LiCo Energy Metals Inc..

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rick Wilson"

Rick Wilson, President & CEO

