Ardea Resources Ltd: Presentation Update

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest presentation.
Investment Summary
- Advanced Australian nickel-cobalt project at Goongarrie
o Large mineral resource in a stable jurisdiction
o Significant drilling and metallurgical work already completed
o Project Studies completed:
-- 1Mtpa and 1.5Mtpa case studies offer significant economic opportunity
-- Scoping Study completed on 2.25Mtpa case shows excellent upside
o DFS Programs underway
o Leveraged to increasing nickel and cobalt demand from the rapidly growing EV and Static Storage Battery markets
- Ardea has a highly prospective landholding in WA with active drill programs for gold and nickel sulphides
- Excellent portfolio of NSW gold and base metal assets
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/580Q311L
About Ardea Resources Ltd:
Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company which owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. Ardea has completed a Prefeasibility Study for a 1Mpta and 1.5Mtpa case on the GNCP and also a scoping study for a 2.25Mtpa case. Ardea is currently working with KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to secure a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP. Ardea also owns an extensive portfolio of projects in Western Australia and New South Wales which are highly prospective for gold, nickel sulphide and zinc.
