Global Li-Ion Graphite Appoints Mr. Sam Malin to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / Feb 19, 2019 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("LION" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Sam Malin has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. Sam brings upwards of 30 years of mining and finance experience, of which 15 years has been focused on Madagascar. Sam is currently CEO of Avana Resources which is focused on mineral exploration and development in Madagascar. His previous experience includes the founding of Madagascar Oil Limited and Red Island Minerals Ltd., which featured the development of multibillion-barrel heavy oil fields and a major coal field respectively. He created significant value in both companies, building Madagascar Oil, as CEO, from inception to a value of in excess of $1 billion by late 2006, while, as Red Island's Chairman, he concluded a comprehensive survey of the Sakoa coal field resulting in a sale to Thailand's PTT Asia Pacific Mining Pty for nearly $100 million dollars in 2012. Mr. Malin's experience will be instrumental in bringing the Ambato-Arana project back into production. His first order of business will be to complete the definitive agreement between LION and Swiss EMX.

Mr. Malin holds a BSc (Hons) in Geological Engineering from Queens University in Canada and completed graduate studies in England at the University of Cambridge. Mr. Malin is CEO of Avana Resources Limited, founder of Red Island Minerals and Madagascar Oil (vehicles for major Malagasy coal and heavy oil projects respectively) and has been focused on Madagascar for 15 years. His prior experience includes positions with Standard & Poor's, Arthur D. Little and Dome Petroleum Limited, as well as advisory positions to the European Commission. He is fluent in French and conversant in several other languages.

Company President John Roozendaal states, "We are excited that Sam has agreed to join LION's Board of Directors. Sam's tremendous successes in Madagascar, combined with his technical skills and overall business acumen, are a perfect fit for the Company as we move to aggressively advance our Amabato-Arana Graphite project.

Mr. Malin adds "I am delighted to be joining LION's board of directors. I look forward to supporting the company across its full range of projects which are very much in tune with the world's growing need for graphite and its derivatives, most importantly Graphene (BEGO). I am particular happy to be able to continue to support the company's Malagasy graphite project which I am both deeply acquainted with and which I believe offers a near term important source of flake graphite for world markets especially China and India"

The Company would also like to report it has set 600,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.30 for a period of two years

Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The Company continues to make very significant progress in our understanding and knowledge of the past producing Ambato-Arana Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company completed the purchase and transfer of a 100% interest in the Ambato Project, and is focused on working with Pascal Marchand M.Sc. P. Geol to complete the updated environmental study and prepare the detailed license development plan which is needed to achieve putting the project back into economic production. We have acquired and verified a substantial amount of historical data, including recently recovered historic data on over 400 auger drill holes, on the project that indicates the presence of substantial graphite mineralization, which will be instrumental in the implementation of the upcoming confirmation work program and mine plan completion.

Pascal Marchand is a Franco-Canadian geologist based in Madagascar with over 25 years of highly relevant experience including the exploration and appraisal of mineralisation of graphite. He is a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec. Mr. Marchand holds degrees in geology, including MSc's from Laval University and from the University of Nancy, and a BSc from the University of Besancon. He has worked throughout Madagascar and, in addition to geological expertise, is fully conversant with Malagasy mining law, and environmental and social regulations.

