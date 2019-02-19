Copper Fox Announces Significant Increases in Soluble Copper Concentrations from Van Dyke Copper Deposit

Calgary, February 19, 2019 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce the first analytical results from the recently announced program on the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit (see news release January 23, 2019). Van Dyke is an In-Situ Leach project where the commodity of interest is acid soluble copper and was the subject of a Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Van Dyke Copper Project" dated December 18, 2015, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services. James Gray P.Eng, et. al. as Qualified Persons.

Highlights are:

The weighted average grade in four of the six drill holes returned increased concentrations of acid soluble copper that ranged from 6.0% to 85% higher than the original analytical results.

Total Copper (TCu) concentrations for the original analytical results and the 2019 analytical program correlates well.

The mineralized intervals of acid soluble copper in three of the six holes are open at depth and will require additional sampling to determine the length of the mineralized intervals.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The 2019 results are providing better information on the distribution and acid soluble copper concentrations in the Van Dyke deposit. The increase in soluble copper concentrations and increased thickness of the mineralized intervals is encouraging. Three of the mineralized intervals are open and additional sampling will be required to determine the thickness of these intervals."

The weighted average acid soluble copper concentrations for the 2019 results compared to the original results are:

DDH

ID Azi Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) 2019

TCu (%) Original

TCu (%) 2019

ASCu (%) Original

ASCu (%) Acid Soluble

2019/

Original (%) OXY-1 0 -90 314.86 340.46 25.60 0.454 0.490 0.394 0.370 106%





378.56 422.15 43.59 0.359 0.386 0.163 0.092 177% OXY-2 0 -90 402.64 419.10 16.46 0.406 0.428 0.387 0.345 112%





463.30 496.52 33.22 0.902 0.967 0.810 0.474 171%



including 476.71 494.69 17.98 1.056 1.129 1.100 0.497 221% OXY-3 0 -90 594.17 615.7 21.53 0.264 0.297 0.213 0.115 185% OXY-4 0 -90 616.31 624.08 7.77 0.006 0.137 0.008 0.184 4%





645.87 670.86 24.99 0.012 0.175 0.016 0.110 15% OXY-15 0 -90 407.52 457.5 49.98 0.510 0.520 0.450 0.470 96%



including 431.9 440.13 8.23 0.919 0.941 0.819 0.879 93% OXY-20 0 -90 335.58 361.19 25.61 0.475 0.448 0.400 0.297 135%



including 336.5 337.11 0.61 2.800 2.850 2.576 2.696 96%





385.27 534.92 149.65 0.380 0.383 0.268 0.163 164%



including 512.06 534.01 21.95 0.836 0.856 0.723 0.302 239%

TCu= total copper, (%) = percent, (m) = meters, ASCu = acid soluble copper, the above mineralized intervals do not represent true widths.

The variances between the original and the 2019 analytical results on a hole by hole are significant. The largest variance is typically in intervals containing greater than 0.50% acid soluble copper. The reason for this is not known.

The weighted average grades for the mineralized intervals were estimated using a 0.05% copper cutoff, in line with the cutoff grade used in the maiden resource estimate for the Van Dyke project and other in-situ leach copper deposits currently under evaluation in Arizona. A maximum interval of 3 meters below cut-off within the mineralized interval was tolerated when estimating the weighted average.

Analytical Procedures:

Sample preparation and analytical work was completed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories located in Tucson, Arizona. Skyline's package codes CuT, CuSeq and CuCn were used to determine total copper, sequential copper and cyanide soluble copper. The sequential copper analysis uses a 0.25 gram sample digested (at room temperature) in 5% sulfuric acid and the solution is then diluted to 100 mL with deionized water. The residue from the sample is digested in 10% sodium cyanide solution and diluted to 100 mL. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") was used to determine copper concentrations. Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

A total of 7 field blank and 13 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:12) with the sample for which analyses are being reported. QA/QC shows that the blank and standards were within +/-5% of accepted value for the blank and standards.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Company contact: Lynn Ball: (844) 484-2820 or (403) 264-2820

investor@copperfoxmetals.com

www.copperfoxmetals.com

