NxGold Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - NxGold Ltd. ("NxGold" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to provide exploration activity guidance for the first half of 2019. Meeting requests, applications and notices required for the execution of exploration activities throughout 2019 have been submitted to the appropriate regulatory bodies and organisations. The expectation is that in 2019 NxGold will be able to resolve the current inability to explore at its Kuulu project in Nunavut and at the same time will advance select targets at the Mt. Roe Gold Project to the drill evaluation stage of exploration.

Kuulu Project:

The Kuulu Project has received a positive Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) conformity decision, a positive Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) decision and a Type B Water License from the Nunavut Water Board (NWB) for water use for camp and drilling purposes. In addition, a land use license from the Lands Department of the Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA) is required for NxGold to undertake exploration activities on the Kuulu project area. This licence has not yet been obtained but the Company continues to work with the KIA and the local community in an effort to obtain the necessary licence which has been granted the previous seven years on the same tenements. The underlying Earn-in Agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. (private) is in good standing and remains under force majeure until the Company can access the ground under the Land Use License terms. The underlying Mineral Exploration Agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. also remains in good standing with rents paid up to date with expenditure requirements under force majeure due to the inability to undertake work.

Mt. Roe Gold Project: Prinsep tenements:

Programme of Work applications ('PoW') have been submitted that contemplate activities including detailed soil sampling across the 1.8 km length of the horizon of interest that has previously returned two roughly 500 m sections hosting elevated gold values in rock grab samples (see News Releases dated: January 22, 2019 and December 18, 2018). Subsurface evaluation using rotary air blast drilling is also contemplated by the PoW submission.

Mt. Roe Gold Project: Sholl tenements:

PoW applications have been filed for work that covers trenching for shallow high-grade mineralisation in the Kangaroo, Hawk, Eagle and Upper Pineapple areas and rotary air blast drilling in the Eagle area. Proposed work on these tenements includes silt sampling drainages on the recently granted tenements (see News Release dated: December 18, 2018), initial and additional soil sampling in the Crow, Eagle, and Hawk areas. Evaluation of induced polarisation geophysics to refine targets on known auriferous structures may also be undertaken.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it has received approval of its applications for the ability to remove excess tonnages of material from the Mt. Roe tenements from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. These approvals will allow the company to undertake disturbance works significantly in excess of the volumes normally allowed under prospecting licences.

The above work programs on the Mt. Roe Gold Project are designed to refine targets for potential drilling evaluation by midyear.

The Company is planning to commence field work by mid-March on the assumption that all the necessary applications are approved in time.

Christopher McFadden, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are looking forward to progressing discussions with the KIA in Nunavut with the objective of being able to obtain the necessary licence so we can commence exploration on the exciting Kuulu project as soon as we can. We are highly aware of the issues raised by the community and are hopeful we can reach a mutual understanding that will allow our proposed activities to commence. In Australia we are looking forward to continuing the detailed and systematic exploration approach on the recently granted tenements and are hoping to start work as soon as conditions in the field are cooler and all necessary applications and paper-work has been completed with the relevant authorities.

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company has also entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

NxGold advises that the Mt Roe Gold project is an early stage exploration project and there is no certainty of the discovery nor definition of a mineral resource.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or approved by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Development, of the Company, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Although efforts have been made to review the historical soil data the sample location nor values have been verified by the qualified person as of the date of this release and therefore readers are cautioned about interpretations of that data.

