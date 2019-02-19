Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

CNX Resources Corporation Announces Additional Disclosure Related to 2019 Guidance

12:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 -  CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) provides additional disclosure related to previously announced 2019 guidance. The new presentation is available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the CNX Resources website or through the following link: http://investors.cnx.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/2019.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-resources-corporation-announces-additional-disclosure-related-to-2019-guidance-300797532.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corp.



Contact
Investor: Tyler Lewis, at (724) 485-3157; Media: Brian Aiello, at (724) 485-3078
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

CNX Resources Corp.

Bergbau
USA
www.cnx.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap