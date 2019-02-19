PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) provides additional disclosure related to previously announced 2019 guidance. The new presentation is available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the CNX Resources website or through the following link: http://investors.cnx.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/2019.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-resources-corporation-announces-additional-disclosure-related-to-2019-guidance-300797532.html
