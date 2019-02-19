Coro Mining Marimaca Exploration Update: Underground Sampling Confirms New Discovery at Sorpresa, 2km to the South of Marimaca

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce an update for the Company’s Marimaca Project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Sampling of historic underground workings in the Sorpresa area, located approximately 2km to the south of Marimaca, has confirmed the presence of a north-northeast oriented zone of intrusive hosted, copper oxide mineralization measuring at least 350 metres long by 100 metres wide. The limits to the mineralization have not yet been defined and the lowest most workings at approximately 100m vertical depth are still in copper oxides. Individual, well mineralized structures within the zone have widths of 10 to 40 metres. Like Marimaca itself, Sorpresa has not been previously drilled prior to Coro’s involvement.



Exploration areas and underground workings



Sorpresa underground workings location and selected sampling results





Underground Sampling Highlights

A total of 2,450 samples have been collected from underground workings, averaging approximately 0.50% CuT with highlights including: 77.3 metres at 1.0% CuT 17.0 metres at 2.70% CuT 53.2 metres at 1.01% CuT 32.2 metres at 1.09 %CuT 15.0 metres at 4.20 %CuT 54.8 metres at 1.16 %CuT



A reverse circulation (RC) drilling program with 12 holes for 3,000 metres is planned to test the strike and depth extent of the copper oxide mineralization.

Exploration in the area between the Marimaca deposit and Sorpresa is underway.

The presence of good grade mineralization at Sorpresa confirms the potential in the district, on ground controlled 100% by Coro.

Commenting on the announcement, Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration said: “The Marimaca Phase II exploration program is progressing on time and on budget with some of the most interesting results anticipated in the coming weeks as we continue to test for additional potential extensions of mineralization to the north and south. The underground sampling of Sorpresa demonstrate the presence of good grade copper oxide mineralization in this new area. As soon as we have finished at Atahualpa where the ongoing results continue to exceed our expectations, we will test Sorpresa with the RC drill campaign, with results anticipated in the second quarter.”

Further Information

The Sorpresa I and II areas are located to the south of Marimaca 1-23. The objective of the exploration activities at Sorpresa is to confirm the presence and continuation of copper oxide mineralization to the south of the Marimaca deposit.

Underground workings are north-south to north-northeast oriented, easily accessible and displaying good rock quality conditions. Although no reports on earlier mining activities exist, it is believed from sampling and the continuous copper oxide mineralization exposed in the declines and adits that the workings were developed to mine material estimated to contain above 2% copper. Results from sampling are shown in Figure 2 below:

Figure 3 shows the distribution of copper in the workings and the location of selected intervals. Structure, mineralization and alteration resemble the feeder zones observed in the Marimaca deposit. No sulphides are present in the underground workings.

Figure 3. Sorpresa historic underground workings results and selected intersections

Underground Drive From (m) To (m) Length (m) % CuT % CuS SS-01-4 56.2 163.3 107.1 0.37 0.26 including 58.5 100 41.5 0.58 0.44 SS-01-6 20 37.6 17.6 0.45 0.31 SS-01-9 0 37.5 37.5 0.7 0.38 SS-01-10 0 77.3 77.3 1 0.69 SS-01-11 11.6 30.6 19 0.89 0.72 SS-01-13 0 17 17 2.7 2.33 SS-01-16 5.8 23.6 17.8 0.85 0.65 SS-01-18 3.7 23.4 19.7 0.89 0.52 SS-01-20 7.5 30.9 23.4 0.58 0.36 SS-01-21 2.1 55.3 53.2 1.01 0.72 SS-01-22 5.7 29.3 23.6 0.8 0.7 SS-01-23 1.7 33.9 32.2 1.09 0.77 SS-01-25 9.8 47 37.2 0.97 0.8 62.8 74.8 12 1.74 1.52 SS-01-26 0 7.7 7.7 0.73 0.54 SS-01-27 0 33.7 33.7 0.49 0.34 83.2 95.2 12 0.52 0.29 SS-01-27A 0 35.5 35.5 0.6 0.33 124 176 52 0.67 0.36 SS-01-30 0 14.3 14.3 0.97 0.8 SS-01-31 0 15 15 4.2 3.8 SS-01-32 0 39.2 39.2 0.35 0.25 SS-01-32 78.3 98.2 19.9 0.61 0.5 SS-01-34 0 23.9 23.9 0.81 0.39 SS-01-36 0 45.8 45.8 0.43 0.28 SS-02-38 0 54.8 54.8 1.16 0.96 including 37.1 53 15.9 2.8 2.44

Sorpresa RC Drilling Program

An RC drill campaign with 12 holes for 3,000 metres will test the strike and depth extension of the copper oxide mineralization and its extension from the Marimaca deposit.

Phase II Program Upcoming Milestones

Drilling is continuing to plan at Atahualpa with further results anticipated in the coming weeks.

Sample and Assay Protocol

The samples were taken as 2 metres continuous chip channel samples in previously carefully cleaned surface walls. Both adit walls were sampled by Coro personnel. The samples were transported to the Andes Analytical Assays (“AAA”) preparation laboratory in Calama. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying, crushing to better than 80% passing -10#, homogenizing, splitting and pulverizing a 400 g subsample to 95% passing -150#. All samples were assayed for CuT and CuS by AAS. No standards, blanks or duplicates were employed. After sampling, underground workings were geologically mapped in detail following a protocol adapted from that used for bore hole logging, with emphasis on mineralization and its structural and litohologic controls.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the district exploration programs was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 38 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program and the contents of this news release.





