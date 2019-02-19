Revival Gold to Attend Conferences

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming conferences:



BMO 28 th Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 24-27, 2019 at The Diplomat Resort.

Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 24-27, 2019 at The Diplomat Resort. PDAC 2019 to be held in Toronto, Ontario from March 3-6, 2019 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Revival Gold will be in booth IE2632. A corporate presentation will be given on March 4, 2019 at 3:30pm in the Gold Exploration Session 1 in Room 802, MTCC South Building.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like more information regarding the conferences and events noted above, please contact Andrea Totino, Investor Relations Manager at (416) 366-4100, or email atotino@revival‐gold.com. Corporate presentation and fact sheet information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.



About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold has approximately 42 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $0.5 million as at December 31, 2018. Additional disclosure, including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com or contact:

Adam Rochacewich, VP and CFO

Andrea Totino, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: (416) 366-4100

Email: info@revival-gold.com