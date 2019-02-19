Durango to Advance the Trove Property Adjoining Osisko at Windfall Lake

Vancouver, February 19, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (OTCQB-ATOXF) (Frankfurt - 86A1), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that it is obtaining quotes for an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey on its wholly owned Trove property at Windfall Lake, Quebec.

The Rouleau and Barry fault systems bisect Durango's Trove property and continue northeast and run through to the Windfall Lake gold camp. The Trove property is surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) and covers the same main fault system as held by Osisko.

The Trove property is wholly owned by Durango and the Company is looking to define the current drill targets by conducting IP on approximately 70 hectares of the property where gold anomalies in the till occur along the trace of the fault. Currently, four (4) drill targets have been delineated on the Trove property and two of these targets are in swampy areas which require winter exploration. Durango plans to complete the IP survey in the upcoming weeks to fast-track the exploration drill target definition.

Marcy Kiesman, Durango's CEO stated: "We are looking to further define the Trove drill targets established by the recent exploration conducted by Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-BTR) on our property. Durango's Windfall Lake claims continue to gain momentum, as our East Barry Block located a few kilometres away from the Trove now hosts a gold trend over ten (ten) kilometres in length subparallel to the main fault system held by Osisko. The distance of this gold trend on the East Barry Block has doubled in size in 2018 from five to ten kilometres and borders Osisko."

The Windfall Lake gold camp has been consolidated recently and has garnished the investment of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX - KL) in both Bonterra Resources and Osisko Mining, due to their continued high-grade gold results. Durango remains poised to make a major discovery on its 11,000 hectares of strategically located claims in the Windfall Lake gold camp.

The technical contents of this release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

