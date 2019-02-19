Aztec Minerals Appoints Marc Prefontaine and David Jones to Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, February 19, 2019 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) reports the appointments of Mr. Marc Prefontaine and Dr. David Jones to the company's newly formed Business and Technical Advisory Committee. As advisors, David and Marc bring their extensive exploration and business experience and contacts to complement management's expertise on the path to discovery.

Aztec CEO Joey Wilkins commented, "We are pleased to welcome David and Marc to the Advisory Committee and we look forward to working with them on both our flagship Cervantes porphyry gold (copper) project in Sonora, Mexico and our up-and-coming Tombstone CRD gold-silver-lead-zinc-copper project in Arizona. Marc brings the added dimension of having directed Grayd Resources as CEO through their discovery of the La India gold deposit and consequent sale of Grayd to Agnico-Eagle. David is well-known for his significant contributions to the discovery and development of world class skarn related gold deposits in the Guerrero, Mexico gold belt."

Mr. Marc A. Prefontaine, MSc., P.Geo. graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Alberta and an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration & Geology from Queen's University. He has over 25 years experience in all facets of mineral exploration and worked companies such as Teck Resources, Hunter Dickinson, Northair Group and Lac Minerals throughout North and South America, South Africa and Central Asia. Marc served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Grayd Resource Corp. from 2003 to 2012, where he assembled the land package in Sonora, Mexico that ultimately became the La India discovery. Following the sale of Grayd, Marc served as Chief Executive Officer, Director and President of Orla Mining Ltd. from 2015 until December 31, 2018 where he acquired core gold development projects in Panama and Mexico.

Dr. David Jones is a graduate of Dartmouth College in Nova Scotia and the University of Arizona, he has over 40 years of exploration experience throughout the Americas and is currently a director of Minaurum Gold, Megastar Development, and a private concern, Acapulco Gold. As the foremost expert on the Guerrero Gold Belt, he discovered the Los Filos deposit in 1995, and then led the successful bid by Teck Corp. to acquire the Morelos Norte reserve (now El Limon/Los Guajes deposits). He subsequently served as chief technical advisor to and helped establish Torex Gold.

More recently, Dr. Jones was responsible for identifying the exploration target that directly led to the discovery of Gold Resource Corp.'s Switchback Mine. He is currently advancing multiple properties he acquired in high-potential VMS terrains (Oaxaca) through options with Oz Minerals, Acapulco Gold, and Minaurum Gold. He served as a director of Cayden Resources through their acquisition by Agnico Eagle.

Aztec is granting 100,000 stock options to each advisor (200,000 total) with an exercise price of $0.25 and a term of 3 years, subject to regulatory approval; these stock options are subject to vesting provisions in which 25% vest in 6 months from the grant date and 25% vest every 6 months thereafter.

About Aztec Minerals – Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. Our district-scale historic Tombstone properties hold both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc deposits in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

