ZEN Graphene Solutions Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program and Engagement of New Investor Relations Consultant

Thunder Bay, February 19, 2019 - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent activities including progress on the winter Albany Graphite bulk sampling program and the engagement of a new Investor Relations consultant.

Bulk Sampling Program

The bulk sampling program is proceeding well and is anticipated to be completed by early April 2019. The main purpose of the program is to recover a large sample of the graphite mineralization in order to generate graphene product samples for market development purposes. The program is expected to generate up to 40 tons of 99.8% purity graphene pre-cursor material.

The winter road has been cleared to the Albany project site and the mobilization of the camp and drill equipment has commenced. The company has contracted Les Forages L.B.M. Inc. of Victoriaville, Québec to perform the drill program which is anticipated to commence shortly. Preparation and maintenance of the winter road has been contracted to Amik Nuna Forestry Services JV and the camp services will be provided by Expedition Camps and Logistics of Cochrane, Ontario; both companies have business partnerships with Constance Lake First Nation (CLFN). The bulk sample program will consist of a total of six large diameter percussive reverse circulation drill holes, five on the East Pipe and one on the West Pipe and is designed to recover up to 990 tonnes of graphite mineralized material. This material will be subsequently purified to 99.8% and ultimately converted to graphene and graphene oxide for continued market development work.

ZEN has also been invited to participate in Constance Lake First Nation's Second Annual Mining Conference, titled "Following Water in Mining" which will be held at Constance Lake on February 19. The company will provide an update to the CLFN community on the new team, its goals and aspirations. ZEN will also be participating in the Annual Feast which will take place on the following day.

Investor Relations Consultant

ZEN is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Ms. Mara Strazdins, a consultant with Storyboard Communications Corp. ("Storyboard"), a Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm serving Canadian small to mid-cap companies across North American markets.

"With our new ZEN Graphene Solutions brand in place, we are launching a refined communications and investor relations strategy to further engage with the market and our stakeholders," said Francis Dubé Co-CEO of ZEN. "Our story has evolved considerably over the last year. We are now on a new path as an emerging graphene technology company and this new partnership with Storyboard and Ms. Strazdins will assist us as we increase our profile within the financial community and in the broader business community now looking for reliable new sources of high-quality graphene products."

The 2019 development plans for ZEN include collecting a bulk sample of Albany graphite for processing and larger volume conversions to graphene. As the Company intends to pursue development and partnerships for its graphene material, Storyboard will assist the Company with communication of ZEN's compelling growth plan as it continues to execute on its graphene materials business model.

Under the terms of the agreement, ZEN will pay a monthly retainer of CAD $5,000 for an initial term of six months for ongoing strategic communications and capital markets advisory services. At the time of entering into this agreement, Storyboard, or any of its executives, has no ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in ZEN or its securities. ZEN has not granted Storyboard any right to acquire any such interests.

About Storyboard Communications

Storyboard provides high-quality investor relations and communications services for small to mid-cap companies in all sectors, using a unique approach through an innovative methodology, enhanced by data analytics technology. For further information visit www.storyboardcommunications.com

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project as a precursor graphene material product opportunity and product market development. The Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

For further information:

Francis Dubé, Co-Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: fdube@zenyatta.ca

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com . A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "potential", "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to ZEN and ZEN provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company's full disclosure can be found at https://www.zenyatta.ca/disclaimer/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42896