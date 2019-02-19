One World Lithium Inc.: Drilling Contract

VANCOUVER, February 19, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") has signed a contract with Layne de Mexico to drill 4,200 meters, (14,000 feet) on its Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California Norte, Republic of Mexico.

Layne has contracted to drill 12 reverse circulation holes with depths varying between 150 (500 feet) and 500 meters (1,650 feet). Layne plans to use either a Schramm TH100A or 685 rig, both of which are capable of drilling to 500 meters.

The rig will be available by the end of February, 2019. The drilling program may take up to 40 days to complete. Layne de Mexico is part of the Mineral Exploration Division of Layne Christensen that specializes in mineral exploration drilling programs globally.



The drill holes are planned to test three geophysical highly conductive zones as previously reported on July 03 and 17, 2018 and two geochemical surface sampling anomalies as previously reported on April 11, 2018. The geophysical zones are correlative with the lithium geochemistry anomalies and cover more than 54 square kilometers. Two of the zones are open ended as they extend beyond the geophysical survey grid area. Zone one may be more than 100 meters (330 feet) thick and zone three may be more than 200 meters (660 feet) thick. The zones are so conductive that they could contain brines.

The geochemical anomaly is 150 square kilometers with surface samples assaying up to 196 parts per million lithium with an average grade of 84 parts per million.



OWL currently owns a 60% property interest and on completion of this drill program it will then own an 80% property interest.

About One World Lithium Inc.

OWL is an exploration Company focusing on exploring and developing lithium in brine projects of merit with its initial project Salar del Diablo prospect that has been acquired by staking claims covering 75,400 hectares (290 square miles).

John E Hiner, SME Registered Member and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

