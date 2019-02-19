Giyani Commences Preliminary Economic Assessment And Bulk Sample Characterization

OAKVILLE, Feb. 19, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SRK Consulting (“SRK”) to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its K.Hill manganese deposit in Botswana. Furthermore, the Company has also engaged WorleyParsons South Africa (“WorleyParsons”) to conduct a bulk sample characterization test for its direct shipping ore (“DSO”) program from the K.Hill and Otse manganese deposits.



The scope of the PEA study by SRK will include geology, mining, processing, water management, infrastructure, environment, and financial modeling and will provide conclusions and recommendations for the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) which is planned to commence in Q3 2019.

The scope of the bulk sample characterization testing by WorleyParsons will include sample collection criteria, lab testing, and process flowsheet design. Upon the completion of this engagement Giyani will have a more detailed understanding of the economics of the DSO program and the specifications of the various manganese products that can be produced from K.Hill and Otse.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The commencement of the PEA for K.Hill and the DSO test program are very important steps to kick start our operational program for 2019. We will have a very active year with multiple work streams developing in parallel as we work towards our ultimate goal of producing high purity electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) for the battery electric vehicle market.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Aamer Siddiqui has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) for the Company. Mr. Siddiqui is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA). He has seven years of experience providing financial advisory, budgeting, and tax services to help fast growing companies manage their reporting requirements. The Company thanks out-going CFO, Mr. Daniel Crandall for his services and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.