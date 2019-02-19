Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
TMAC Resources to Host a Year-End Conference Call and Attend BMO Capital Markets 28th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference

15:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that senior management will host a year-end conference call and webcast on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10 am (ET).

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial + 1-416-915-3239 for Toronto toll, 1-800-319-4610 for toll-free within Canada and the United States, or +1-604-638-5340 for international toll at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Alternatively, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/tmacresources20190222.html. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

Conference Attendance

February 25 - 28, 2019

Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM in Ballroom C at the 2019 BMO Capital Markets Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference, taking place in Hollywood, FL, U.S.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc. holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Property located in Nunavut, Canada. The Hope Bay Property encompasses the Hope Bay greenstone belt which is eighty kilometres long by twenty kilometres wide and includes three camps with significant infrastructure. The infrastructure includes a 2,000 tonne per day capacity processing plant, air strips, roads, fuel storage, a port, power plants, administration, geology and lab buildings, and underground mine development at Doris and Boston.

TMAC is a gold producer, with the Doris Mine pouring first gold in February 2017 and achieving commercial production in the second quarter of 2017. The Madrid and Boston properties are expected to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Company has an experienced board of directors and a senior management team with an extensive track record of discovering, developing and operating high grade, profitable underground mines.

To learn more, please visit www.tmacresources.com or contact the office at info@tmacresources.com / 416-628-0216.



Contact

TMAC Resources Inc.
Jason Neal
Chief Executive Officer
416-628-0216

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989
www.renmarkfinancial.com


