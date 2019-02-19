Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. Acquires New Property High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Target in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, February 19, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce it has acquired a lease with option to purchase on a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. Mohave County in northwestern Arizona is the home to the Oatman Mining District, which produced over 2 million ounces of gold from high-grade veins through underground mining in the early 1900's. Currently active gold mining operations by Northern Vertex at the Moss Mine open pit heap leach operation, and by Para Resources at the Gold Road underground mine and agitation leach operation are located nominally 6 miles and 10 miles respectively south of Arizona Silver's new acquisition.

Highlights of Philadelphia Property

- Past production indicates gold grades ranged from 0.3-0.79 opt (10-27 gpt) Au - Historic silver grades in production shaft average 12.25 opt (420 gpt) Ag - Historic gold grades in production shaft average 0.341 opt (15.5 gpt) Au, for a combined gold equivalent grade of 0.485 opt (16.63 gpt) Au(eq). - Readily accessible - initial drilling will be conducted less than 100 metres from paved road access. - Water will be provided from a water well on site - Samples have been taken on new targets on the 280 acres with results expected shortly - Drill permitting is underway with the US BLM and the State of Arizona

Acquisition

The Company has entered into a lease with option to purchase on 11 unpatented lode mining claims that cover a majority of the old workings and potential strike extension of the former operating Arabian-Philadelphia Mine. In addition, the Company has staked three additional lode mining claims to cover the southern strike extension of the vein and host structure that was not covered by the leased claim group. The initial lease payment has been made. Together the Company has 2.29 kilometers of strike length along the mineralized fault.

Exploration Plan

The current plan is to drill a fence of 5-6 reverse circulation ("RC") holes between the Philadelphia #1 and Philadelphia #2 shafts to test the continuity of the high-grade vein between these two shafts, down to a depth of about 150 metres. Success in this initial effort will require additional drilling, mostly with core, to continue to test the strike and dip extensions of the vein.

Greg Hahn, President, CEO, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

