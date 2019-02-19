EMX Royalty Receives Norra Metals Shares for Four Polymetallic Projects in Norway and Sweden

Vancouver, February 19, 2019 - EMX Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) ("EMX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received 4,808,770 common shares of Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra") (TSXV: NORA), representing a 9.9% equity stake in Norra. EMX acquired the shares pursuant to the sale of the Bleikvassli, Sagvoll and Meråker polymetallic projects in Norway, and the Bastuträsk volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") project in Sweden (the "Projects"), as announced in the Company's news release dated December 13, 2018.

EMX will retain a 3% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Projects, as well as other consideration to the Company's benefit. EMX has also been granted a 1% NSR royalty on Norra's Pyramid project in British Columbia. The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the details of the transaction and transfer of the Projects from EMX to Norra, subject to customary final filings.

Norra Metals Corp. (previously OK2 Minerals Corp.) is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two projects in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle", as well as the four Scandinavian Projects acquired by Norra from EMX. Norra's management team has considerable experience working in Scandinavia from previous ventures, and EMX will work closely with Norra to ensure timely advancement of the Projects in Scandinavia. Norra and EMX are in the process of obtaining work plan permits for the Projects, and expect exploration work will commence in early spring.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

