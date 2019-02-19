Alamos Gold Announces Doubling of Annual Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized an increase to its dividend to US$0.01 per common share quarterly, from US$0.01 semi-annually. This is expected to double the amount of dividends distributed to shareholders from the $7.8 million paid in 2018.



This represents the Company’s 10th consecutive year of paying a dividend during which time the Company has returned $142 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The dividend increase is aligned with the Company’s long-term commitment to returning capital to shareholders and is supported by recent higher gold prices and the Company’s expectation for significant free cash flow growth in 2020 and beyond.

The first quarterly dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439





